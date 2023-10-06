Rising Consumer Awareness and Stringent Regulations Drive Growth in the Global Organic Personal Care Ingredients Market to 2028

DUBLIN, Oct. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Organic Personal Care Ingredients Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2023-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global organic personal care ingredients market demonstrated impressive growth in 2022, reaching a valuation of US$ 9.9 billion. According to the latest market analysis, this upward trajectory is expected to continue, with a projected market size of US$ 14.4 billion by 2028. This forecasted growth signifies a robust compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.2% during the period from 2023 to 2028.

Organic personal care ingredients, sourced from plants and free from pesticides, are instrumental in the formulation of skincare, oral care, hair care, and cosmetic products.

Key ingredients such as aloe vera, soybean, palm kernel, and jojoba oil offer natural nourishment and UV protection, making them preferred choices over synthetic alternatives. The surge in consumer awareness regarding the advantages of organic products over conventional counterparts is a primary driver fueling the demand for organic personal care ingredients worldwide.

Market Trends Driving Growth:

The market is witnessing significant technological advancements in ingredient processing, alongside the introduction of cost-effective manufacturing techniques. Increased research and development (R&D) investments aimed at enhancing plant extracts for personal care product manufacturing are further propelling market growth. Notably, key industry players are integrating oligopeptides into products to boost efficiency and shelf life, with mergers and acquisitions (M&A) endeavors geared toward developing customized solutions.

Moreover, there is a rising demand for personal care products featuring anti-aging agents, exfoliators, antioxidants, and antimicrobial properties. This demand, coupled with increased advertising investments, presents lucrative growth prospects for industry stakeholders. Additionally, heightened concerns regarding the adverse effects of synthetic chemicals are bolstering market expansion. Governments in several nations are implementing stringent regulations to promote organic product usage, driven by rising disposable incomes.

Key Market Segmentation:

The comprehensive report offers a detailed analysis of market trends within each sub-segment of the global organic personal care ingredients market. The report provides forecasts at global, regional, and country levels for the period spanning from 2023 to 2028. The market is segmented as follows:

Breakup by Type:

Organic

Natural

Breakup by Product:

Natural Surfactants

Emollients

Active Ingredients

Sugar Polymers

Natural Preservatives

Others

Breakup by Application:

Skin Care

Hair Care

Oral Care

Cosmetics

Others

Breakup by Region:

North America ( United States , Canada )

( , ) Asia-Pacific ( China , Japan , India , South Korea , Australia , Indonesia , Others)

( , , , , , , Others) Europe ( Germany , France , United Kingdom , Italy , Spain , Russia , Others)

( , , , , , , Others) Latin America ( Brazil , Mexico , Others)

( , , Others) Middle East and Africa

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the industry has been thoroughly examined, featuring profiles of key players, including:

Ashland Global Holdings Inc.

BASF SE

Cargill Incorporated

Clariant AG

Croda International plc

Evonik Industries AG

Galaxy Surfactants Ltd.

Huntsman Corporation

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc.

Koninklijke DSM N.V.

Solvay S.A.

The Lubrizol Corporation

Vivimed Labs Limited

Key Questions Answered in This Report:

Performance of the global organic personal care ingredients market and future outlook.

Impact of COVID-19 on the global organic personal care ingredients market.

Key regional markets.

Market breakdown by type, product, and application.

Value chain stages within the industry.

Key driving factors and challenges.

Structure of the global organic personal care ingredients market.

Degree of competition in the industry.

