Rising Country Star Gavin Adcock Hits the Road for the Monster Energy Outbreak Tour

CORONA, Calif., May 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Announced today, upstart country star Gavin Adcock has been selected as the newest headliner of the Monster Energy Outbreak Tour, joining an esteemed class of past Outbreak headliners Morgan Wallen, Kane Brown, and Cole Swindell, to name a few.

The tour launches on August 23rd in Athens, GA and wraps up in Pittsburgh, PA on December 7th, before making stops in major cities and college towns across the midwest and southeast U.S, including St. Louis, Chicago, Charlotte, and Knoxville.

The 25-year-old Georgia native has been making waves with multiple singles that have now amassed over 235 million US streams collectively; and his recent release, "A Cigarette," having over 50 million streams and counting. As he continues to write and record new music for a 2024 album, all the while selling out every headline date this year, Gavin's excited to take his live performance to new heights on the Monster Energy Outbreak Tour.

Shares Gavin, "I'm pumped and grateful to join the Monster Energy Outbreak Tour family. This will be my biggest and wildest tour yet, and I cannot wait to get the party started!"

Tickets for the Monster Energy Outbreak Tour featuring Gavin Adcock will go on sale to the general public this Friday, May 17th at 10am local, with pre-sales starting on Tuesday. See the schedule below, with more dates to be announced soon. Visit www.gavinadcockmusic.com and www.outbreakpresents.com for tickets and more information.

Artist Presale: Tuesday, May 14th at 9AM local (password: SOBER)

Local/Venue Presale: Thursday, May 16th at 10AM local

General Onsale: Friday, May 17th at 10AM local

Monster Energy Outbreak Tour Presents: Gavin Adcock

8/23 - Athens, GA - Georgia Theatre

8/29 - Gainesville, FL - Vivid Music Hall

8/31 - Sanford, FL - Tuffy's Music Box

9/12 - Oxford, MS - The Lyric Oxford

9/13 - Baton Rouge, LA - Texas Club

9/14 - Mobile, AL - Soul Kitchen

9/19 - Fort Smith, AR - Majestic

9/20 - Manhattan, KS - The Hat

9/21 - Kansas City, MO - The Truman

9/26 - Jackson, MS - Hal and Mal's

9/27 - Tuscaloosa, AL - Druid City Music Hall

9/28 - Huntsville, AL - Von Braun Center – Mars Music Hall

10/10 - Lexington, KY - Manchester Music Hall

10/11 - St. Louis, MO - The Hawthorn

10/12 - Indianapolis, IN - Deluxe at Old National Centre

10/18 - Chicago, IL - Joe's on Weed St.

10/19 - Grand Rapids, MI - The Intersection

10/24 - Columbia, SC - The Senate

10/25 - Charlotte, NC - Coyote Joe's

10/26 - Greenville, SC - The Foundry

10/31 - Knoxville, TN - Cotton Eyed Joe's

11/1 - Chattanooga, TN - The Signal

11/7 - Houston, TX - White Oak Music Hall – Downstairs

11/9 - Nacogdoches, TX - Banita Creek Hall

11/15 - Helotes, TX - Floores Country Store

11/16 - Stephenville, TX - Twisted J Live

12/5 - Winston-Salem, NC - The Ramkat & Gas Hill

12/6 - Charlottesville, VA - Jefferson Theater

12/7 - Pittsburgh, PA - Stage AE

ABOUT GAVIN ADCOCK:

Gavin Adcock is a 25-year-old Georgia native born and raised in Watkinsville. Former Georgia Southern University football player, Gavin grew up working on his family cattle farm and dreamed of riding bulls in the PBR. He started writing songs in high school, but it wasn't until the spring of 2021, when he tore up his knee playing football, that he used his time healing to record and release his first original single. Since then, he has put all focus into his music and has released multiple singles that have now amassed over 235 million US streams collectively with his recent release, "A Cigarette," having over 50 million streams and counting. As he continues to write and record new music for a 2024 album, he is hitting the road touring throughout the year with sold-out headline dates and major festival plays.

ABOUT MONSTER ENERGY:

Based in Corona, California, Monster Energy is the leading marketer of energy drinks and alternative beverages. Refusing to acknowledge the traditional, Monster Energy supports the scene and sport. Whether motocross, off-road, NASCAR, MMA, BMX, surf, snowboard, ski, skateboard, or the music life, Monster Energy is a brand that believes in authenticity and the core of what its sports, athletes and artists represent. More than a drink, it's the way of life lived by athletes, artists, believers and fans. See more about Monster Energy including all of its drinks at www.monsterenergy.com .

ABOUT OUTBREAK PRESENTS

Launched in 2011, the Monster Energy Outbreak Tour showcases the biggest new names in music each year amidst their culture-impacting, breakthrough moment. The Monster Energy Outbreak Tour is the largest national touring brand in the club and theater space, recognized as the ultimate tastemaker in the live arena, and currently consists of six annual tours across Hip Hop, EDM, Country, Rock, Latin, and Comedy. Notable alumni include Post Malone, Kendrick Lamar, The Chainsmokers, Latto, Mike Shinoda (of Linkin Park), Morgan Wallen, Logic, Kane Brown, Asking Alexandria, and 21 Savage; to name a few. For more information about The Monster Energy Outbreak Tour visit: www.outbreakpresents.com

