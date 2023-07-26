Rising Demand for Data-Driven Insights Boosts Healthcare Business Intelligence Market

DUBLIN, July 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Healthcare Business Intelligence Market Trends, Forecast and Competitive Analysis" report has been added to  ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The future of the healthcare business intelligence (BI) market looks promising with opportunities in the provider, hospitals, physician practices/clinics, IDNs/MCOs/ACOs/HIEs, and payers industries.

The global healthcare business intelligence (BI) market is expected to grow with a CAGR of 14.8% from 2019 to 2024. The major drivers for this market are rising demand for reduction in healthcare costs, federal healthcare mandates boosting the uptake of BI solutions, rise in data availability, need to improve healthcare outcomes and enhance patient satisfaction, and increasing need for regulatory compliance & reporting.

The study includes the healthcare business intelligence (BI) market size and forecast for the global healthcare business intelligence (BI) market through 2024, segmented by technology, function, product, application, end use industry, and region as follows:

By Technology [$M shipment analysis for 2013-2024]:

  • Traditional Business Intelligence
  • Cloud Business Intelligence
  • Mobile Business Intelligence

By Function [$M shipment analysis for 2013-2024]:

  • Query and Reporting tools
  • On-Line Analytical Processing (OLAP) and Visualization tools
  • Performance Management/Monitoring & alerts

By Product [$M shipment analysis for 2013-2024]:

  • Platform
  • Software
  • Services

By Application [$M shipment analysis for 2013-2024]:

  • Clinical
  • Clinical Care Optimization
  • Physician Performance Benchmarking & Monitoring
  • Regulatory Reporting & Compliance
  • Financial Analysis
  • Planning, Forecasting & Budgeting
  • Revenue Cycle Management
  • Claims Analysis
  • Operational Performance & Cost Management
  • Resource & Human Capital Management
  • Service Line Analysis & Supply Chain Management
  • Marketing Analysis

By End Use Industry [$M shipment analysis for 2013-2024]:

  • Providers
  • Hospitals
  • Physician Practices/Clinics
  • IDNs/MCOs/ACOs/HIEs
  • Payers

Key Report Features:

  • Market size estimates: Global healthcare business intelligence (BI) market size estimation in terms of value ($M) shipment.
  • Trend and forecast analysis: Market trend (2013-2018) and forecast (2019-2024) by segments and region
  • Segmentation analysis: Global market size by technology, function, product, application, end use industry, and region
  • Regional analysis: Global healthcare business intelligence (BI) market breakdown by North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World
  • Growth opportunities: Analysis on growth opportunities in different applications and regions for healthcare business intelligence (BI) in the global healthcare business intelligence (BI) market.
  • Strategic analysis: This includes M&A, new product development, and competitive landscape for healthcare business intelligence (BI) in the global healthcare business intelligence (BI) market.
  • Analysis of competitive intensity of the industry based on Porter's Five Forces model.

This report answers the following 11 key questions:

  • What are some of the most promising potential, high-growth opportunities for the global healthcare business intelligence (BI) market by technology (traditional business intelligence, cloud business intelligence, and mobile business intelligence), function (query and reporting tools, on-line analytical processing (OLAP) and visualization tools, and performance management/monitoring & alerts), product (platform, software, and services), application (clinical, clinical care optimization, physician performance benchmarking & monitoring, regulatory reporting & compliance, financial analysis, planning, forecasting & budgeting, revenue cycle management, claims analysis, operational performance & cost management, resource & human capital management, service line analysis & supply chain management, and marketing analysis), end use industry (providers, hospitals, physician practices/clinics, IDNs/MCOs/ACOs/HIEs, and payers), and region
  • Which segments will grow at a faster pace and why?
  • Which regions will grow at a faster pace and why?
  • What are the key factors affecting market dynamics? What are the drivers and challenges of the healthcare business intelligence (BI) market?
  • What are the business risks and threats to the healthcare business intelligence (BI) market?
  • What are emerging trends in this healthcare business intelligence (BI) market and the reasons behind them?
  • What are some changing demands of customers in the healthcare business intelligence (BI) market?
  • What are the new developments in the healthcare business intelligence (BI) market? Which companies are leading these developments?
  • Who are the major players in this healthcare business intelligence (BI) market? What strategic initiatives are being implemented by key players for business growth?
  • What are some of the competitive products and processes in this healthcare business intelligence (BI) area and how big of a threat do they pose for loss of market share via material or product substitution?
  • What M & A activities have taken place in the last 5 years in this, healthcare business intelligence (BI) market?

Company Profiles of Leading Players

  • Accenture
  • IBM Corporation
  • Information Builders
  • Microsoft Corporation
  • Microstrategy
  • Oracle Corporation
  • Qlik Technologies
  • SAP AG
  • SAS Institute
  • Tableau Software

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/s1egn1

