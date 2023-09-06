Rising Demand for Low Latency Networks Propels 6G Market to $1.29 Trillion by 2035, Transforming Industries

News provided by

Research and Markets

06 Sep, 2023, 20:30 ET

DUBLIN, Sept. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "6G Market - A Global and Regional Analysis: Focus on Product, Device, Communication Infrastructure, End-Use Application, Consumer Application, Industrial and Enterprise, Material, and Region - Analysis and Forecast, 2029-2035" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The 6G market is poised for significant growth, projected to reach $1.58 billion in 2028 and expanding at a staggering CAGR of 103.35%, reaching $1,293.19 billion by 2035.

This growth is attributed to the increasing emphasis on low-latency networks for specific applications, rising adoption of internet services and edge computing devices, and the growth of smart technologies. As the world transitions to the 6G era, here are key insights into the market's introduction, market segments, drivers, challenges, opportunities, and competitive landscape.

Introduction of 6G

6G is expected to revolutionize telecommunication systems by optimizing performance and efficiency in industrial and consumer applications. With the rise of IoT, Industry 4.0, and home automation, advanced network solutions have become essential. 6G aims to provide low latency and high data transfer rates, enabling smart technologies, automation, and AI across industries.

Market Introduction

The 6G market is still in its early stages, with numerous players involved. Telecommunication providers, equipment manufacturers, and government support are driving research and development for advanced 6G solutions. Subsidies and infrastructure development by governments further contribute to market growth.

Industrial Impact

Factors driving the 6G market include the development of new low-loss materials, satellite communication, growing internet services and edge computing adoption, and smart technology growth.

Market Segmentation

The market is segmented into end-use applications, consumer applications, industrial and enterprise applications, product types, material types, and regions.

Consumer Application Segment

  • Mobile
  • M2M Communication
  • Computing

Industrial and Enterprise Segment

  • Industry 4.0
  • Smart City and Urban Infrastructure
  • E-Healthcare
  • Autonomous Vehicles
  • Others

Product Type Segment

  • Device
  • Communication Infrastructure

Material Type Segment

  • Plastics and Resins
  • Ceramics and Composites
  • Glass
  • Semiconductor Materials
  • Others

Region Segment

  • North America
  • Europe
  • U.K.
  • China
  • Asia-Pacific and Japan
  • South America
  • Middle East and Africa

Demand - Drivers, Challenges, and Opportunities

Market Demand Drivers: Low Latency Networks

The increasing reliance on technology has made low latency crucial, impacting applications like gaming, autonomous vehicles, and financial trading. Low latency networks ensure seamless user experiences and are vital for various industries.

Market Challenges: Transition Challenges

The transition to new communication generations can be slow due to infrastructure and device compatibility requirements. Despite 5G's launch, global adoption varies, with some regions still adopting previous generations.

Market Opportunities: Advancements in AI, IoT, and Blockchain

6G is expected to enhance AI and IoT technologies, allowing real-time data analysis and enabling faster data transfer rates. This aligns with the growth of smart technologies, IoT, and Industry 4.0.

Key Players and Competition

Key players in the 6G market include:

  • Apple Inc.
  • AT&T Inc.
  • China Unicom (Hong Kong) Limited
  • Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd.
  • Intel Corporation
  • MediaTek Inc.
  • Nippon Telegraph and Telephone Corporation
  • Nokia Corporation
  • Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd.
  • SK Telecom Co., Ltd.
  • T-Mobile USA, Inc.
  • Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson
  • Verizon Communications Inc.
  • ZTE Corporation
  • Reliance Industries Limited
  • Keysight Technologies
  • Solvay
  • DuPont
  • DAIKIN INDUSTRIES, Ltd.

These companies are actively involved in strategic partnerships, collaborations, and acquisitions to enhance their product offerings and expand their market presence.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/acxnv3

About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
[email protected]

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets

Also from this source

Space Meets Connectivity: Global Satellite 5G NR Market to 2033, Unleashing the Power of Global Communication

Global Optical Amplifier Market Opportunity Analysis and Forecasts Report 2023-2031: Innovation and Partnerships Shaping the Future Landscape of the Industry

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.