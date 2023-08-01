Rising Demand for Thrilling Adventures Drives Air Sports Equipment Market, Projected to Grow at a CAGR of 8.08% During 2023 to 2027

DUBLIN, Aug. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Air Sports Equipment Market 2023-2027" report has been added to  ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The air sports equipment market is expected to experience remarkable growth, with a projected increase of USD 1,352.91 million during the forecast period of 2022-2027, showcasing an impressive CAGR of 8.08%.

This projection has been highlighted in a comprehensive report covering market analysis, trends, growth drivers, challenges, and vendor analysis of approximately 25 leading companies.

The air sports equipment market is segmented as follows:

By Product:

  • Paraglider/ canopy/ reserve parachute
  • Container and harness
  • Protective gear
  • Others

By Application:

  • Skydiving
  • Paragliding
  • BASE jumping
  • Bungee jumping

By Geographical Landscape:

  • Europe
  • APAC
  • North America
  • South America
  • Middle East and Africa

The report identifies the following key factors driving the growth of the air sports equipment market:

  1. Increase in technological innovations to enhance product performance
  2. Rising number of training programs and courses for different air sports
  3. Growing popularity of helicopter bungee jumping over active volcanoes

The report provides a comprehensive analysis of the air sports equipment market, including:

  • Air sports equipment market sizing
  • Air sports equipment market forecast
  • Air sports equipment market industry analysis

The report includes the following companies:

  • Adrenalin Base
  • Aerodyne Research LLC
  • Apco Aviation Ltd.
  • APEX BASE
  • Atair d.o.o.
  • BIRDMAN Ltd.
  • Bonehead Composites
  • Dudek Paragliders s.j.
  • Eric Roussel NEO SAS
  • GLH Systems Pty Ltd.
  • ICARO Paragliders
  • Intrudair Ltd.
  • OZONE GLIDERS LTD.
  • Phoenix Fly d.o.o.
  • Skylark
  • SOL SPORTS IND E COM LTDA
  • Sun Path Products Inc.
  • SUPAIR SAS
  • Uninsured United Parachute Technologies LLC
  • Velocity Sports Equipment

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/yz2183

