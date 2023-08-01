Rising Demand for Thrilling Adventures Drives Air Sports Equipment Market, Projected to Grow at a CAGR of 8.08% During 2023 to 2027

01 Aug, 2023, 20:30 ET
DUBLIN, Aug. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Air Sports Equipment Market 2023-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The air sports equipment market is expected to experience remarkable growth, with a projected increase of USD 1,352.91 million during the forecast period of 2022-2027, showcasing an impressive CAGR of 8.08%.
This projection has been highlighted in a comprehensive report covering market analysis, trends, growth drivers, challenges, and vendor analysis of approximately 25 leading companies.
The air sports equipment market is segmented as follows:
By Product:
- Paraglider/ canopy/ reserve parachute
- Container and harness
- Protective gear
- Others
By Application:
- Skydiving
- Paragliding
- BASE jumping
- Bungee jumping
By Geographical Landscape:
- Europe
- APAC
- North America
- South America
- Middle East and Africa
The report identifies the following key factors driving the growth of the air sports equipment market:
- Increase in technological innovations to enhance product performance
- Rising number of training programs and courses for different air sports
- Growing popularity of helicopter bungee jumping over active volcanoes
The report provides a comprehensive analysis of the air sports equipment market, including:
- Air sports equipment market sizing
- Air sports equipment market forecast
- Air sports equipment market industry analysis
The report includes the following companies:
- Adrenalin Base
- Aerodyne Research LLC
- Apco Aviation Ltd.
- APEX BASE
- Atair d.o.o.
- BIRDMAN Ltd.
- Bonehead Composites
- Dudek Paragliders s.j.
- Eric Roussel NEO SAS
- GLH Systems Pty Ltd.
- ICARO Paragliders
- Intrudair Ltd.
- OZONE GLIDERS LTD.
- Phoenix Fly d.o.o.
- Skylark
- SOL SPORTS IND E COM LTDA
- Sun Path Products Inc.
- SUPAIR SAS
- Uninsured United Parachute Technologies LLC
- Velocity Sports Equipment
