Rising Demand for Thrilling Adventures Drives Air Sports Equipment Market, Projected to Grow at a CAGR of 8.08% During 2023 to 2027

DUBLIN, Aug. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Air Sports Equipment Market 2023-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The air sports equipment market is expected to experience remarkable growth, with a projected increase of USD 1,352.91 million during the forecast period of 2022-2027, showcasing an impressive CAGR of 8.08%.

This projection has been highlighted in a comprehensive report covering market analysis, trends, growth drivers, challenges, and vendor analysis of approximately 25 leading companies.

The air sports equipment market is segmented as follows:

By Product:

Paraglider/ canopy/ reserve parachute

Container and harness

Protective gear

Others

By Application:

Skydiving

Paragliding

BASE jumping

Bungee jumping

By Geographical Landscape:

Europe

APAC

North America

South America

Middle East and Africa

The report identifies the following key factors driving the growth of the air sports equipment market:

Increase in technological innovations to enhance product performance Rising number of training programs and courses for different air sports Growing popularity of helicopter bungee jumping over active volcanoes

The report provides a comprehensive analysis of the air sports equipment market, including:

Air sports equipment market sizing

Air sports equipment market forecast

Air sports equipment market industry analysis

The report includes the following companies:

Adrenalin Base

Aerodyne Research LLC

Apco Aviation Ltd.

APEX BASE

Atair d.o.o.

BIRDMAN Ltd.

Bonehead Composites

Dudek Paragliders s.j.

Eric Roussel NEO SAS

GLH Systems Pty Ltd.

ICARO Paragliders

Intrudair Ltd.

OZONE GLIDERS LTD.

Phoenix Fly d.o.o.

Skylark

SOL SPORTS IND E COM LTDA

Sun Path Products Inc.

SUPAIR SAS

Uninsured United Parachute Technologies LLC

Velocity Sports Equipment

