Rising EMR Adoption and ICD-10 Implementation Transforming the Computer Assisted Coding Market in Europe: Focus on Sweden, Norway, Denmark, The Netherlands, Turkey, France, Germany, and Belgium

DUBLIN, Oct. 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Rising EMR Adoption and ICD-10 Implementation Transforming the Computer Assisted Coding Market in Select European Countries, 2020" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This research study evaluates the current coding practices in Sweden, Norway, Denmark, The Netherlands, Turkey, France, Germany, and Belgium, and identifies the role of CAC software. The study also discusses the growth opportunities for CAC in these selected countries and covers the competitive landscape in detail.



Clinical documentation using the electronic medical record (EMR) is the base for performing coding. Coding is predominantly done through manual work performed by a combination of coding/data management teams enabled by EMR, with few hospitals investing in specialized computer-assisted coding (CAC) solutions. The majority of the hospitals are aware of the advantages of CAC solutions and are planning to migrate to a system that improves the accuracy of coding.

Most hospitals are keen to have CAC solutions that can be integrated with EMR. Documentation guidance at the point of care will reduce the burden on collaborating with physicians for clarifications. The post-COVID era is expected to usher in changes in how clinicians document and how hospitals code data for improving clinical and financial outcomes.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Dashboard

Purpose of this Experiential Study

Strategic Imperatives

5 Step Process to Transformational Growth

2. Growth Environment - Market Overview

The landscape of Key EMR and CAC Vendors

Market Definitions

3. Visioning Scenarios

Macro to Micro Visioning

Current Business Models and Trends/Factors Impacting the CAC Market

Evolving Opportunities and Trends/Factors - Impact of COVID-19

Top Predictions for the CAC Market

4. Growth Pipeline

Levers for Growth

5. Vision and Strategy - Growth Opportunities

Growth Opportunity 1 - Reduce Manual Coding

Growth Opportunity 2 - Value-based Care Models in Reimbursement

Growth Opportunity 3 - Increased MHDS Focus of Health Systems

Growth Opportunity 4 - Clinical Decision Support

6. Country Analysis - Sweden

Healthcare Ecosystem

Healthcare IT Ecosystem

Reimbursement Workflow - Funding Flow for Providers

Clinical Coding Workflow - Role of Coding in Reimbursement

Adoption of CAC - Level of Clinical Documentation and Coding

Adoption of CAC - Solutions Enabling Coding

Adoption of CAC - Key Vendors

Adoption of CAC - Future Potential

7. Country Analysis - Norway

Healthcare Ecosystem

Healthcare IT Ecosystem

Reimbursement Workflow - Funding Flow for Providers

Clinical Coding Workflow - Role of Coding in Reimbursement

Adoption of CAC - Level of Clinical Documentation and Coding

Adoption of CAC - Solutions Enabling Coding

Adoption of CAC - Key Vendors

Adoption of CAC - Future Potential

8. Country Analysis - Denmark

Healthcare Ecosystem

Healthcare IT Ecosystem

Reimbursement Workflow - Funding Flow for Providers

Clinical Coding Workflow - Role of Coding in Reimbursement

Adoption of CAC - Level of Clinical Documentation and Coding

Adoption of CAC - Solutions Enabling Coding

Adoption of CAC - Key Vendors

Adoption of CAC - Future Potential

9. Country Analysis - Netherlands

Healthcare Ecosystem

Healthcare IT Ecosystem

Reimbursement Workflow - Funding Flow for Providers

Clinical Coding Workflow - Role of Coding in Reimbursement

Adoption of CAC - Level of Clinical Documentation and Coding

Adoption of CAC - Solutions Enabling Coding

Adoption of CAC - Key Vendors

Adoption of CAC - Future Potential

10. Country Analysis - France

Healthcare Ecosystem

Healthcare IT Ecosystem

Reimbursement Workflow - Funding Flow for Providers

Clinical Coding Workflow - Role of Coding in Reimbursement

Adoption of CAC - Level of Clinical Documentation and Coding

Adoption of CAC - Solutions Enabling Coding

Adoption of CAC - Key Vendors

Adoption of CAC - Future Potential

11. Country Analysis - Germany

Healthcare Ecosystem

Healthcare IT Ecosystem

Reimbursement Workflow - Funding Flow for Providers

Clinical Coding Workflow - Role of Coding in Reimbursement

Adoption of CAC - Level of Clinical Documentation and Coding

Adoption of CAC - Solutions Enabling Coding

Adoption of CAC - Key Vendors

Adoption of CAC - Future Potential

12. Country Analysis - Turkey

Healthcare Ecosystem

Healthcare IT Ecosystem

Reimbursement Workflow - Funding Flow for Providers

Clinical Coding Workflow - Role of Coding in Reimbursement

Adoption of CAC - Level of Clinical Documentation and Coding

Adoption of CAC - Solutions Enabling Coding

Adoption of CAC - Key Vendors

Adoption of CAC - Future Potential

13. Country Analysis - Belgium

Healthcare Ecosystem

Healthcare IT Ecosystem

Reimbursement Workflow - Funding Flow for Providers

Clinical Coding Workflow - Role of Coding in Reimbursement

Adoption of CAC - Level of Clinical Documentation and Coding

Adoption of CAC - Solutions Enabling Coding

Adoption of CAC - Key Vendors

Adoption of CAC - Future Potential

14. Competitive Landscape

Key Competitors

15. Appendix

A representative of Number of Respondents Interviewed per Country

Respondents Profile

Abbreviations and Acronyms Used

List of Exhibits

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/spgmo7

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

