Rising Goods Output in Key Markets to Support Polypropylene Demand

CLEVELAND, Jan. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Demand for polypropylene resin in the US is forecast to rise less than 1.0% per year in volume terms through 2024, according to Polypropylene: United States, a report recently released by Freedonia Focus Reports. Suppliers will benefit from the rising output of goods that employ polypropylene such as medical and building products. Expanding construction activity will boost production of building products. Demand in the leading packaging market will be driven by increasing production of goods that utilize polypropylene packaging – particularly beverages, food, and pharmaceuticals. Performance advantages compared to other materials will continue to support demand. Ongoing compounding and processing improvements will enable polypropylene to better compete with alternative materials such as metal. Further advances will be restrained by lightweighting and thinwalling trends – which reduces the volume of plastic required per product – and consumer perception of plastic as an inferior and environmentally harmful material. Polypropylene suppliers will face continued competition from alternative resins such as high-density polyethylene (HDPE) and bottle-grade polyethylene terephthalate (PET).

These and other key insights are featured in Polypropylene: United States. This report forecasts to 2020 and 2024 US polypropylene resin demand and production in pounds, and demand in nominal US dollars at the manufacturer level. Total demand in pounds is segmented by market in terms of:

packaging

consumer and institutional products

transportation equipment

furniture and furnishings

building products

other markets such as electrical and electronic components, appliances, and machinery components

To illustrate historical trends, total demand in volume and value terms, total production, the various segments, and trade are provided in annual series from 2009 to 2019.

Recycled polypropylene resin is excluded from the scope of this report. Re-exports of polypropylene are excluded from demand and trade figures.

