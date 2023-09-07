Rising Manufacturing Efficiency Fuels Growth in Edge Analytics - Global Market Trends 2022-2030

DUBLIN, Sept. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Edge Analytics: Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Global Edge Analytics Market to Reach $68.7 Billion by 2030

In 2022, the global Edge Analytics market stood at a substantial $10 billion, and the future looks even more promising. Projections indicate a staggering growth rate, with the market expected to reach an impressive $68.7 billion by 2030, boasting a remarkable compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 27.2% over the analysis period from 2022 to 2030.

This comprehensive analysis encompasses various vital aspects, including solutions, services, predictive analytics, diagnostic analytics, prescriptive analytics, and descriptive analytics. The assessment spans across different geographic regions, evaluating annual revenues from 2022 to 2030 and delving into historical data from 2015 to 2021. Furthermore, the report offers an insightful 15-year perspective, breaking down value revenues for the pivotal years of 2015, 2023, and 2030.

Key sectors, such as IT & Telecom, BFSI, Transportation & Logistics, Manufacturing, Retail & Consumer Goods, Energy & Utility, and Other Verticals, are under scrutiny, providing valuable insights into market trends and performance from the past, present, and future perspectives.

Among the segments analyzed, solutions are expected to take the lead with an impressive 25.6% CAGR, ultimately reaching $47.2 billion by the end of the analysis period. The Services segment, considering the ongoing post-pandemic recovery, shows strong growth prospects, readjusting to a revised 31.6% CAGR over the next eight years.

The U.S. is estimated to dominate the Edge Analytics market in 2022, with an estimated value of $6.9 billion. Notably, China, the world's second-largest economy, is forecasted to achieve a significant market size of $2.7 billion by 2030, driven by an astonishing CAGR of 34.1% from 2022 to 2030.

In addition to these key markets, Japan and Canada are expected to witness remarkable growth rates of 20.6% and 24.9%, respectively, during the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is projected to maintain a robust growth trajectory, with an estimated CAGR of approximately 24.2%. These insights underscore the immense growth potential and opportunities within the dynamic Edge Analytics sector.

MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

Businesses Look into Leveraging Edge Analytics

Edge Analytics - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

Edge Analytics: An Overview

Application of Edge Analytics

Comparing Edge Analytics and Cloud Analytics

Market Outlook

Regional Landscape

Competition

MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Rise in IoT Ecosystem, the Cornerstone for Future Growth

Global Number of IoT Connected Devices (In Billion) for the Years 2016, 2018, 2020, 2022 & 2025

IoT Big Data Generated by Connected Devices Worldwide (In Zettabytes) for the Years 2018 & 2025

Increasing Shift of Enterprise Apps and Systems to Cloud Benefits Edge Analytics

Edge Analytics to Co-Exist with Cloud Analytics

Hybrid IoT Analytics: Combining the Best of Cloud-based IoT Analytics and Analytics at the Edge

Rise of Smart Cities & Focus on Smart Energy Management Opens Up Opportunities for Edge Analytics

Global Smart Meter Annual Spending (In US$ Billion) for the Years 2017, 2019, and 2021

Accelerating Pace of Connected Care Adoption Drives Opportunities for Edge Analytics

Global % Share of IoT in Healthcare by Application Area for the Year 2020E

Edge Analytics Hold Potential to Improve Competitiveness for Retailers

IoT in the Global Retail Industry (In US$ Billion) by Application for the Years 2018 and 2025

Global E-Commerce Market as a % of Retail Sales for the Period 2017-2023

With Efficiency Gaining Importance in Manufacturing, Edge Computing Gains Significance

Global Investments in Industrial IoT (IIoT) Platforms (In US$ Million) for the Years 2018, 2020, 2022 and 2025

Amid the Growing Number of Transportation Companies Leveraging IoT for Smart Fleet Management, Edge Analytics Gains Prominence

Global Smart Fleet Management Market (In US$ Billion) for the Years 2018, 2022 and 2024

Predictive Analytics in Machine & Equipment Maintenance

FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS (Total 139 Featured)

AGT International Inc.

Analytic Edge

CGI Group Inc.

Cisco Corporation

Dell Inc.

Equinix, Inc.

Foghorn Systems

Greenwave Systems, Inc

HP Inc.

IBM Corporation

Intel Corporation

Microsoft Corporation

Oracle Corporation

SAP SE

SAS Institute

