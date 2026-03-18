Rising Medical Solutions Achieves Repeat HITRUST (r2) Certification, Demonstrating Ongoing Excellence in Cybersecurity and Data Protection

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Rising Medical Solutions LLC

Mar 18, 2026, 13:50 ET

CHICAGO, March 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Rising Medical Solutions (Rising), a national managed care firm, announced today that its VISION™ enterprise platform, along with its cloud-based data center solution, recently earned HITRUST certified status for cybersecurity and information protection. With recertification required every two years, Rising first earned this distinction in 2024.

Rising's proprietary VISION™ healthcare management platform streamlines claims administration and provides a fully integrated, multi-product, multi-line, medical management portal for its payer customers. The HITRUST Risk-based, 2-year (r2) Certified status demonstrates that Rising's VISION™ software, and its underlying data center security controls, meet rigorous cybersecurity, risk management, and data protection standards through independent assessment and assurance.

"HITRUST certification is one of the industry's most demanding and respected benchmarks for data protection," said Dan Trahan, Chief Information Officer at Rising Medical Solutions. "Renewing our HITRUST (r2) certification demonstrates Rising's continued investment in robust cybersecurity practices that safeguard our clients' sensitive information." 

Mandating adherence to nearly 700 requirements across its v9.4 and v11.4 frameworks, HITRUST's (r2) certification sets the bar for cybersecurity compliance and risk management best practices worldwide. Rising's achievement places the organization in an elite group of companies across the globe to earn this prestigious designation.

About Rising Medical Solutions | We Make Lives Better.
Rising Medical Solutions (www.risingms.com) is a national managed care firm that provides medical cost containment and medical care management services to the workers' compensation, auto, liability, and group health markets. Rising's mission is to "make lives better," by taking the pain out of the healthcare experience for those providing, receiving, and paying for medical care.

SOURCE Rising Medical Solutions LLC

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