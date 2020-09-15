Rising Medical Solutions Announces Release of VISION™ 3.0 Healthcare Management Platform

CHICAGO, Sept. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Rising Medical Solutions (Rising) today announced the launch of VISION™ 3.0, a new release of its healthcare management platform that streamlines claims administration and creates a fully integrated, multi-product, multi-line, medical management portal for its payer customers.

This is among the largest releases for Rising's proprietary platform and it provides claims payers with one-stop, medical management capabilities across the entire continuum of medical care. From early intervention to medical bill review and payment processing, Rising's comprehensive care management and cost containment services are all available and fully integrated under this single VISION™ 3.0 platform.

Key to creating a unified VISION™ user experience is providing client value beyond Rising's own managed care portfolio by becoming a delivery platform for the company's many best-in-class partners. One interface with Rising enables single sign-on access and one-click referrals to an entire suite of ancillary services such as physical therapy, durable medical equipment, diagnostics, transportation, independent medical examinations, vocational rehabilitation, structured settlements, and surveillance.

"Our customers are increasingly looking for us to be a single integration point, as multiple integrations have historically created multi-portal access needs, siloed program visibility, and reporting complexities for them," says Jason Beans, Rising CEO. "By developing a one-stop marketplace across an entire spectrum of services, we've created a powerful platform that provides integrated performance reporting, reduces administrative burden on claims staff, and delivers end-to-end medical management value and transparency."

VISION™ 3.0 also enhances user decision-making and efficiencies – through such functionality as claims and provider scoring, artificial intelligence (AI) intervention flagging, evidence-based treatment alerts, reserving and disability duration alerts, state penalty alerts, and international currency exchange – to deliver new levels of adjuster ease, productivity, and outcomes management.

Using a proprietary, cloud-based technology stack, VISION™ 3.0 is more agile and outperforms legacy healthcare systems. For instance, as a fully integrated multi-product system, claims data only needs to be captured once and is shared across all services to ensure data consistency versus the data anomalies and inefficiencies that can be created by disparate systems.

"We view ourselves as technology enablers for the insurance industry," says Beans. "We release enhancements to VISION™ at least once a month based on client and market feedback and we pride ourselves in being true client partners, so they may benefit from Rising's ongoing technology investment without incurring any additional cost or effort."

About Rising Medical Solutions

Rising Medical Solutions (www.risingms.com) is a national medical-financial solutions firm that provides medical cost containment and medical care management services to the workers' compensation, auto, liability, and group health markets. Rising also directs and publishes the annual Workers' Compensation Benchmarking Study, a national research program examining the complex forces impacting claims management in workers' compensation today.

