Rising Medical Solutions Appoints Industry Veteran John Paolacci as Chief Operating Officer

CHICAGO, June 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Longtime managed care executive John Paolacci has joined Rising Medical Solutions (Rising) as the firm's Chief Operating Officer. In this role, John will be responsible for continuous product optimization through customer delivery for all of Rising's medical cost containment and medical care management services. Additionally, John will oversee the company's Medicare compliance solutions, including its Section 111 reporting, a service line poised for growth given the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services impending changes to Medicare Set Aside reporting requirements.

John brings 30 years of industry knowledge and operations expertise to his new position, having held senior leadership roles in the delivery of claims management, medical bill review, medical care management, PPO and ancillary networks, and Medicare Secondary Payer services to the workers' compensation, auto, and healthcare markets. Prior to joining Rising, John served as Chief Claims Officer at Valenz Health, leading the company's payment integrity and network division.

"Rising has the best medical management platform I've seen in the industry and the company clearly understands the critical role technology and artificial intelligence play in maximizing efficiencies and savings for clients," says Paolacci. "Equally impressive is Rising's investment in creating a dynamic culture that encourages ingenuity at every level of the organization. I look forward to being part of a team that is passionate about all aspects of the employee and customer experience."

Adds Rising CEO Jason Beans, "John's vast experience with technology-fueled service models, ability to drive product innovation, and commitment to continuous performance improvement make him ideally suited to lead our suite of managed care and settlement support solutions. I'm excited to have someone of his caliber assume this pivotal role."

About Rising Medical Solutions | We Make Lives Better.

Rising Medical Solutions (www.risingms.com) is a national managed care firm that provides medical cost containment and medical care management services to the workers' compensation, auto, liability, and group health markets. Rising's mission is to "make lives better," by taking the pain out of the healthcare experience for those providing, receiving, and paying for medical care. The company also directs and publishes the annual Workers' Compensation Benchmarking Study, a national research program examining the complex forces impacting claims management in workers' compensation today.

Media Contact:

Rachel Fikes, [email protected]

SOURCE Rising Medical Solutions LLC