Rising Medical Solutions Receives Milwaukee, Chicago, and National "Top Workplaces" Awards

Employee Satisfaction Earns Rising Further Recognition as an Employer of Choice

MILWAUKEE, May 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Adding to its 2023 Top Workplaces award for the healthcare industry, Rising Medical Solutions (Rising) today announced it has been named a 2024 Top Workplaces winner by the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel which bestowed this title on 169 firms out of the 2,890 eligible in the region. With offices in multiple markets, this is the second regional Top Workplaces award Rising has won in the past six months, having been recently recognized as a premier workplace by the Chicago Tribune. Earlier this year, USA Today also named Rising a 2024 Top Workplaces USA winner, a national award that spans across all industries.

The Top Workplaces program celebrates organizations that prioritize people-first cultures and create exceptional workplace environments. Honorees are based solely on confidential responses to an employee feedback survey administered by Energage, a leading HR technology company, and winners are announced in partnership with national and regional news outlets.

Built on 17 years of culture research and survey results from 27 million employees across more than 70,000 organizations, benchmark data used for the Top Workplaces program is some of the most credible available.

"Earning consistent recognition as a premier workplace across job markets and industry sectors speaks volumes about the employees who drive our company culture, and who share in our values of compassion, excellence, and teamwork," said Rising CEO Jason Beans. "Our employee experience sets the tone for our customer experience, and we invest heavily in creating an environment where employees can do their best work."

The success of this approach is reflected in the cultural differentiators employees ranked highest in the Energage-administered survey. Rising earned top scores in multiple categories, including purpose and values, supportive managers, innovation, and work-life flexibility.

"Earning a Top Workplaces award is a badge of honor for companies, especially because it comes authentically from their employees," said Eric Rubino, Energage CEO. "That's something to be proud of. In today's market, leaders must ensure they're allowing employees to have a voice and be heard. That's paramount. Top Workplaces do this, and it pays dividends."

Rising Medical Solutions (www.risingms.com) is a national managed care firm that provides medical cost containment and medical care management services to the workers' compensation, auto, liability, and group health markets. Rising's mission is to "make lives better," by taking the pain out of the healthcare experience for those providing, receiving, and paying for medical care. The company also directs and publishes the annual Workers' Compensation Benchmarking Study, a national research program examining the complex forces impacting claims management in workers' compensation today.

Energage is a purpose-driven company that helps organizations turn employee feedback into useful business intelligence and credible employer recognition through Top Workplaces. Built on 17 years of culture research and the results from 27 million employees surveyed across more than 70,000 organizations, Energage delivers the most accurate competitive benchmark available. With access to a unique combination of patented analytic tools and expert guidance, Energage customers lead the competition with an engaged workforce and an opportunity to gain recognition for their people-first approach to culture. For more information or to nominate your organization, visit energage.com or topworkplaces.com.

