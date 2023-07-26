Rising Prevalence of Chronic Diseases Propels Demand for Smart Hospital Beds in US and Europe

News provided by

Research and Markets

26 Jul, 2023, 05:30 ET

DUBLIN, July 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "US and Europe Smart Hospital Beds Market Forecast to 2028" report has been added to  ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The comprehensive report projects substantial growth in the smart hospital beds market, with an estimated value of $859.45 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 13.4% from 2022 to 2028.

The US and Europe smart hospital beds market are set to experience robust expansion, driven by several factors, including the growing geriatric population, advancements in healthcare infrastructures, and strategic growth initiatives by smart hospital bed providers. With the rising prevalence of chronic diseases such as diabetes, cancer, and cardiovascular disorders, along with an increasing number of lifestyle-related health conditions, the demand for smart hospital beds has surged. Additionally, longer hospital stays after surgical procedures and the need for continuous monitoring and treatment for patients with chronic diseases have further fueled the market growth.

One of the most promising opportunities in the smart hospital beds market is the development of robotic hospital beds. Researchers are currently working on incorporating robotics into hospital beds, offering revolutionary possibilities. The AdaMeKoR project, funded by the German Federal Ministry for Education and Research (BMBF), aims to ease the workload for nursing staff and improve patient care. The project involves the development of a robotic arm for patient transfers and sensors for analyzing the posture of nursing staff. Government support for such projects will likely drive the growth of the smart hospital beds market in the coming years.

The report provides detailed segmentation based on patient weight, offering, application, and end user. The patient weight segment includes categories ranging from less than 70 lb to greater than 500 lb. Offering segments encompass products and accessories, software and solutions, and services. Applications cover fall prevention, pressure injury prevention, and patient deterioration and monitoring. The end user segment includes hospitals, clinics and nursing homes, ambulatory surgical centers, medical laboratories, and long-term care centers.

The report also includes profiles of major companies in the smart hospital beds market, including Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc., Stryker, Arjo, Invacare Corporation, Paramount Bed Co. Ltd., GF Health Products, Inc., Malvestio Spa, Span America, Savion Industries, and Stiegelmeyer GmbH & Co. KG.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/yvrjj2

