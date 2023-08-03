Risk management software market to grow at a CAGR of 15.32% from 2022 to 2027|An increase in data and security breaches among enterprises to boost the market growth- Technavio

NEW YORK, Aug. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The risk management software market size is forecast to increase by USD 7,372.29 million from 2022 to 2027, at a CAGR of 15.32%, according to the recent market study by Technavio. The growth of the market will be driven by the increase in data and security breaches among enterprises, the Increase in stringent government regulatory compliances, and the rise in the adoption of risk management among financial institutions. Charts & data tables about market and segment sizes for a historic period of five (2017-2021) years have been covered in this report. Download The Sample Report

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Risk Management Software Market

Risk Management Software Market - Companies' Scope

Technavio has extensively analyzed 15 major companies, including Aravo Solutions Inc., Cura Global GRC Solutions PTE LTD., Dell Technologies Inc., Diligent Corp., Fusion Risk Management Inc., Ideagen, International Business Machines Corp., Intertek Group Plc, Kroll LLC, LogicGate Inc., LogicManager Inc., MetricStream Inc., NAVEX Global Inc., ProcessUnity Inc., Riskonnect Inc., RSM International Ltd., SAP SE, Stiftelsen Det Norske Veritas, Thomson Reuters Corp., and Wolters Kluwer NV.

Key Benefits for Industry Players & Stakeholders –

The report offers information on the criticality of company inputs, including R&D, CAPEX, and technology.

It also provides detailed analyses of the market's competitive landscape and companies product offerings.

The report also provides a qualitative and quantitative analysis of companies to help clients understand the wider business environment as well as the strengths and weaknesses of key market players. Data is qualitatively analyzed to categorize companies as pure play, category-focused, industry-focused, and diversified; it is quantitatively analyzed to categorize companies as dominant, leading, strong, tentative, and weak.

Expense Management Software Market - Segmentation Assessment

The risk management software market report extensively covers market segmentation by component (software and services), deployment (on-premises and cloud), and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and the Middle East and Africa).

The market share growth by the software segment will be significant during the forecast period. The growing demand for software that is capable of reducing risk and improving the overall performance of an organization is one of the key drivers of the risk management software market. Factors such as advances in technology, rising volumes of data, and the need for effective risk management and analysis are driving the growth of the segment. Some of the broad applications of this software are in industries such as finance, healthcare, and insurance, where risk analysis is an essential aspect of their operations. The main advantage of using risk management software is the automation of complex and time-consuming processes. These factors are expected to boost the growth of this segment of the risk management market during the forecast period.

will be significant during the forecast period. The growing demand for software that is capable of reducing risk and improving the overall performance of an organization is one of the key drivers of the risk management software market. Factors such as advances in technology, rising volumes of data, and the need for effective risk management and analysis are driving the growth of the segment. Some of the broad applications of this software are in industries such as finance, healthcare, and insurance, where risk analysis is an essential aspect of their operations. The main advantage of using risk management software is the automation of complex and time-consuming processes. These factors are expected to boost the growth of this segment of the risk management market during the forecast period. North America is estimated to contribute 31% to the growth of the global market Factors such as the presence of multiple institutions from banking, financial services, and insurance (BFSI), IT, healthcare, and other industries are contributing significantly to the growth of risk management software market in the region. Furthermore, to easily process such a large number of transactions and optimize the back-office to front-office process, banks need advanced solutions that can automate payments and provide a centralized view. So banking companies are adopting risk management software. Therefore, the increasing adoption of risk management software by various industries such as banking, finance, and others is expected to drive the growth of the regional risk management software market during the forecast period.

Risk Management Software Market - Market Dynamics

Key Driver -

One of the key factors driving the risk management software market growth is an increase in data and security breaches among enterprises. There has been an increase in cyberattacks as more businesses depend on big data analytics and cloud computing to gain a competitive advantage. As a result, many organizations are investing in risk management tools designed to recognize and mitigate potential vulnerabilities in their IT infrastructure. Some of these companies are now using advanced threat intelligence platforms to monitor their networks and detect potential threats in real-time. Thus, these factors are expected to fuel the growth of the risk management software market during the forecast period.

Leading Trend -

A key factor shaping the risk management software market growth is the rising adoption of cloud-based risk management solutions. The main advantage of cloud-based risk management solutions is that employees can access risk management tools and information from anywhere, anytime, if they have an internet connection. In addition, cloud-based solutions enable better collaboration across teams and departments. Therefore, these benefits are expected to drive the growth of the risk management software market during the forecast period.

Significant challenge -

High cost and complexity in the installation and configuration of the software are one of the key challenges that affect the risk management software market growth. One of the main challenges is that the process of installing and configuring risk software often comes with a high cost and complexity. The need to customize this software for every business increases the cost and complexity of this software. Hence, these factors can create a significant threat and impede the risk management software market growth during the forecast period.

What are the key data covered in this Risk Management Software Market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the risk management software market between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the risk management software market size and its contribution to the market in focus on the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the risk management software market across North America , Europe , APAC, South America , and Middle East and Africa

, , APAC, , and and A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about companies

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of risk management software market companies.

Related Reports:

The treasury and risk management software market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 6.35% between 2022 and 2027. The size of the market is forecast to increase by USD 1,838.32 million. Furthermore, this report extensively covers market segmentation by type (treasury, investment management, and risk and compliance), deployment (on-premises and cloud-based), and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and the Middle East and Africa). One of the key factors driving the global treasury and risk management software growth during the forecast period is the benefits associated with treasury and risk management software.

The third-party risk management market size is expected to increase by USD 5.35 billion from 2021 to 2026, at a CAGR of 16.89%. Furthermore, this report extensively covers third-party risk management market segmentation by component (solution and service), deployment (cloud and on-premise), and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa). The benefits associated with third-party risk management is one of the key drivers supporting the third-party risk management market growth during the forecast period.

Risk Management Software Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 15.32% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 7,372.29 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 15.0 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution North America at 31% Key countries US, Canada, Japan, UK, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading companies, Market Positioning of companies, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Aravo Solutions Inc., Cura Global GRC Solutions PTE LTD., Dell Technologies Inc., Diligent Corp., Fusion Risk Management Inc., Ideagen, International Business Machines Corp., Intertek Group Plc, Kroll LLC, LogicGate Inc., LogicManager Inc., MetricStream Inc., NAVEX Global Inc., ProcessUnity Inc., Riskonnect Inc., RSM International Ltd., SAP SE, Stiftelsen Det Norske Veritas, Thomson Reuters Corp., and Wolters Kluwer NV Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

