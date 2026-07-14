Risk Theory Insurance Services Launches Jupiter Platinum Home, Giving Agents a Real Answer for California's Toughest Wildfire Risks

New primary E&S homeowners program delivers up to $25M in total insured value for high-net-worth clients—including homes other carriers have walked away from.

DALLAS, July 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Risk Theory Insurance Services, a Risk Theory company, announced the soft launch of Jupiter Platinum Home, a primary E&S product for high-net-worth homeowners (HNW) in California with capacity from Amherst Specialty Insurance.

The program is built for properties the California market keeps rejecting: homes with a $750,000 dwelling limit up to $25M in total insured value, including those with significant wildfire exposure. It is the latest expansion of Jupiter Risk Services' (JRS) HNW homeowner lineup for the state's highest-hazard zones, with select retail agents onboarding over the next few weeks and a broader rollout planned for later this summer. This new offering marks an expansion for JRS' suite of HNW homeowner products in California wildfire hazard zones.

In February 2025, JRS launched Jupiter Private Client Excess, an excess HNW homeowner's product offering up to $10M in excess limit over the California FAIR Plan. The product was expanded in December 2025 to follow form on all homeowners' policies with a $3M threshold, removing one more barrier between agents and the coverage their clients need.

Jessica Furrow-Young, Executive Vice President, says the following on the launch of Jupiter Platinum Home: "We have a wide and robust appetite for risk. Neither the admitted market nor other E&S products are solving for homes with significant wildfire exposure, complex risk profiles, or clients coming off a wildfire-related non-renewal — and that is exactly the gap Jupiter Platinum Home was built to close. Every policy we write is one more family off the CA FAIR Plan and into real coverage, not just the bare minimum. We built the portal so agents can get a quote without jumping through hoops, and we back it with our in-house claims team, Applied Claims Group, so coverage actually holds up when a client needs it most. We are not just tolerating wildfire risk. We are designed for it."

Key Features of Jupiter Platinum Home:

Wildfire-forward appetite: Built for difficult-to-place California exposures, including properties with significant wildfire exposure.

Built for difficult-to-place California exposures, including properties with significant wildfire exposure. Streamlined Portal: Quote, bind, and issue quickly—without the usual friction.

Quote, bind, and issue quickly—without the usual friction. Competitive Pricing: Priced for today's market gaps, especially where capacity has pulled back across California.

Priced for today's market gaps, especially where capacity has pulled back across California. Robust Coverage for Complex Risks: Designed with real-world E&S placements in mind.

About Risk Theory

Risk Theory is a vertically integrated specialty insurance platform built to support specialty underwriting, disciplined risk selection, and scalable program economics. The company operates a diversified portfolio of Managing General Agents that deliver integrated distribution, underwriting, claims, analytics, and compliance capabilities across multiple specialty insurance markets. Risk Theory focuses on identifying differentiated opportunities, partnering with high-caliber insurance professionals, and building durable businesses positioned for long-term leadership within their respective niches.

About Risk Theory Insurance Services

Risk Theory Insurance Services, LLC is the exclusive distribution partner for Jupiter Platinum Home.

SOURCE Risk Theory, LLC