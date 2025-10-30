RISMedia Invites Brokers to 'Growth Through Acquisitions' Event Hosted by Anthony Lamacchia

Learn how Lamacchia acquired 11 companies in 26 months, network with peers, and take home a complete M&A playbook.

NORWALK, Conn., Oct. 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Lamacchia Realty Broker/Owner Anthony Lamacchia will be hosting "Growth Through Acquisitions," a two-day live event for brokers where he will share details on how he finds, evaluates, negotiates and integrates successful acquisitions that have helped double his company's size during a market slowdown.

The event will take place at the Hyatt Regency Boston/Cambridge on Nov. 20-21

REGISTER HERE

Lamacchia, who has acquired 11 companies in just 26 months, will be joined by RISMedia Founder and CEO John Featherston as well as Parker Pemberton, founder and CEO of PembertonRE. Pemberton's Minnesota-based team includes over 200 agents and is on track to sell 2,400 homes worth over $850M in sales volume this year. Pemberton has had tremendous success with team acquisitions, creating one of the fastest growing organizations in the industry.

Along with the education and training, the event will also feature a networking dinner, which will allow attendees to build important relationships and learn from their peers.

REGISTER HERE

What you'll learn:

Why acquisitions drive growth–Scale faster than recruiting "one by one," with proof from 11 acquisitions in 26 months.

Building relationships–How to create genuine connections that lead to opportunities.

Courting process and target selection–Who to and who not to target, and why.

Information gathering–The right way to collect financials and ask the right questions.

Letter of intent (LOI)–When to issue it, how to structure it, and negotiate.

Asset purchase agreement (APA)–What to include, and understanding asset vs. stock/company purchases.

Closing the deal–Managing back-and-forth, finalizing agreements, and getting to the finish line.

Onboarding the new company–Navigating culture shifts, franchise vs. independent mindsets, and tech integration.

Payment structures–How much to pay, over what period, and managing payouts.

Attendees will be provided with:

Growth Through Acquisition Playbook–Real templates, word docs, and legal doc, including lessons learned.

Guest insights–Hear from past sellers both large and small companies.

Results and proof–How Lamacchia Realty doubled in size during a market slowdown, and is on track to close $3.4B in sales and 6,200+ transactions in 2025.

For more information and to register, visit https://crushitinre.swoogo.com/acquisitionplaybook .

Contact: Kelli McKenna, 203-855-1234

SOURCE RISMedia