RISMedia's Rocking in the New Year Returns: Strategies to Thrive in a Better Real Estate Market

NORWALK, Conn., Dec. 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- With interest rates slightly improving and the industry adapting to new rules, it's time to take on 2026 with confidence. RISMedia is excited to announce the return of its signature virtual event, Real Estate's Rocking in the New Year - Turning the Corner in 2026—How to Make the Most of a Better Market , on Thursday, January 8, 2026, from 11:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. ET.

The event brings together more than 50 of the industry's most influential brokers, agents and thought leaders to share key trends, strategies and insights to help you jumpstart growth.

This must-attend virtual experience offers powerful learning opportunities for residential real estate professionals at all levels. From economic shifts and affordability challenges to AI-driven business tools, financing solutions and team evolution, you'll gain practical takeaways to keep your business strong and your marketing on point in the year ahead.

Event Details:

Date and Time: Thursday, January 8, 2026 | 11:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m. ET

Location: Virtual – Join us online at rocking.rismedia.com

Registration: Register now and save 50% on your ticket! RISMedia Premier members attend for free. Replays are included!

This year's agenda features engaging discussions and thought-provoking presentations by industry leaders. Highlights include:

Motivational Keynote Presentation by Brian Buffini, Chairman & Founder of Buffini & Company, offering insights and strategies on how to make the most of the upcoming market.

Chairman & Founder of Buffini & Company, offering insights and strategies on how to make the most of the upcoming market. Panel: Taking 2026 By Storm: Seizing the Opportunities in Today's Market, led by Bess Freedman, CEO, Brown Harris Stevens.

led by Bess Freedman, CEO, Brown Harris Stevens. Panel: How Top Real Estate Pros Have Adapted (and Prospered) in the New Normal, led by Vince Leisey, President, Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices.

led by Vince Leisey, President, Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices. Panel: Game-Changing AI Strategies That Will Help You Do More and Earn More , led by Kymber Lovett-Menkiti, CEO of KWCP and Regional Director for the Keller Williams Maryland/DC Region, Keller Williams Capital Properties.

, led by Kymber Lovett-Menkiti, CEO of KWCP and Regional Director for the Keller Williams Maryland/DC Region, Keller Williams Capital Properties. And much more !

For the full list of sessions and speakers , visit rocking.rismedia.com.

