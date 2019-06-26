Rita Tuzon Steps Down as Fox Corporation Executive Vice President and Corporate General Counsel

LOS ANGELES, June 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Fox Corporation today announced that Rita Tuzon, the company's Executive Vice President and Corporate General Counsel, has decided to step down after over two decades at the Company and its predecessor multinational media organizations. Making the announcement was Viet Dinh, FOX Chief Legal and Policy Officer.

"Rita is inarguably one of the most gifted legal minds in the media business, and we appreciate her many years of service to Fox," said Mr. Dinh. "She leaves a legacy of strategic acumen, sound judgment, and tremendous legal skill. We will miss her."

FOX Chief Executive Officer Lachlan K. Murdoch added, "Rita's innumerable contributions have driven the success of our company for many years, most recently as we navigated the challenges surrounding the Disney transaction and the founding of Fox Corporation."

"I am extremely proud of what we have accomplished in my 22 years at FOX," said Ms. Tuzon. "Building our businesses and serving as counsel to the incredible executive team here has been an honor. I am most proud of the diverse, inclusive and brilliant global legal and human resources teams I managed. They are some of the finest executives I have ever known, and I am confident that FOX will thrive with Lachlan at the helm."

Ms. Tuzon, an honors graduate of both Stanford University and the University of California at Berkeley's Boalt School of Law, served from 2004 until the formation of Fox Corporation as general counsel of Fox Networks Group.

Ms. Tuzon has been widely recognized in the entertainment business and legal community. The National Law Journal named her 2016 50 Outstanding General Counsels in the country. The Hollywood Reporter honored Ms. Tuzon with the Raising the Bar Award as well as a place on its Women in Entertainment Power 100 list multiple times. She was Variety's Legal Impact Counsel of the Year for 2015 and 2019, and was inducted into the Multichannel News Wonder Women. In 2009, she was named Association of Corporate Counsel's Pro Bono Counsel of the Year. Ms. Tuzon is routinely included in Cablefax's annual rankings of the Most Influential Minorities in Cable, Most Powerful Women in Cable and Top 100 Executives in Cable.

About Fox Corporation

Fox Corporation produces and distributes compelling news, sports and entertainment content through its iconic domestic brands including: FOX News, FOX Sports, the FOX Network, and the FOX Television Stations. These brands hold cultural significance with consumers and commercial importance for distributors and advertisers. The breadth and depth of our footprint allows us to deliver content that engages and informs audiences, develops deeper consumer relationships and creates more compelling product offerings. FOX maintains an impressive track record of news, sports, and entertainment industry success that will shape our strategy to capitalize on current strengths and invest in new initiatives. For more information about Fox Corporation, please visit www.FoxCorporation.com.

SOURCE Fox Corporation

Related Links

http://www.FoxCorporation.com

