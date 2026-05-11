Rita's Turns Up the Pucker with New Sour Blue Pucker Italian Ice Featuring Trolli®

Rita's celebrates 20 years of supporting Alex's Lemonade Stand Foundation to help fight childhood cancer

PHILADELPHIA, May 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Rita's Italian Ice & Frozen Custard, the largest Italian Ice concept in the world, is turning up the pucker with the debut of its all-new Sour Blue Pucker Italian Ice. Inspired by the bold, gummy flavors fans can't get enough of, this vibrant blue raspberry treat delivers a mouth-puckering twist in every bite. Topped with sour dust and finished with a playful Trolli® Sour Brite Octopus, Sour Blue Pucker Italian Ice brings a punch of sour with the right touch of sweetness to the Rita's menu, available today, Monday, May 11.

Rita's Italian Ice & Frozen Custard Sour Blue Pucker Ice

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Guests can enjoy Sour Blue Pucker Italian Ice, featured in the Sour Blue Pucker Gelati, layering the vibrant blue raspberry Ice with Rita's creamy Vanilla Frozen Custard and finished with sour dust and a Trolli® Sour Brite Octopus for an extra pop of gummy-inspired fun. For those seeking a sippable treat, the Sour Blue Pucker Ice Blender delivers an icy, sweet-meets-sour experience in every sip. Sour Blue Pucker Italian Ice can also be enjoyed across Rita's menu of signature frozen treats.

"We're always looking for new ways to bring unexpected flavor experiences to our guests," said Carmela Hughley, SVP of Marketing Insights and Innovation at Rita's Italian Ice & Frozen Custard. "Sour Blue Pucker Italian Ice taps into that playful, sour candy-inspired profile fans love, delivering a bold, pucker-worthy treat that's as fun as it is flavorful."

As part of its continued partnership with Alex's Lemonade Stand Foundation (ALSF), Rita's is proud to celebrate its 20th year supporting the fight against childhood cancer. ALSF is an organization with a mission to change the lives of children with cancer through funding impactful research, raising awareness, supporting families, and empowering everyone to help cure childhood cancer. From Monday, May 18 through Sunday, June 14, guests can show their support by making a $1 donation in-shop for a paper lemon, earning a spot on Rita's Wall of Hope, a symbol of community solidarity and support for the cause. Donations can also be made online at https://www.alexslemonade.org/2026/2026-ritas-campaign.

Since 2006, Rita's has raised over $5.8 million to support Alex's Lemonade Stand Foundation through its in-store fundraisers, demonstrating its dedication to making a positive impact on the communities it serves.

About Rita's Italian Ice & Frozen Custard:

Rita's Italian Ice & Frozen Custard opened its doors in Bensalem, Pa. in 1984, and has been dedicated to spreading "Ice, Custard, Happiness!" ever since. Now, Rita's is the largest Italian Ice concept in the world with over 600 shops. Guests around the world visit Rita's to celebrate their everyday moments with freshly made cool treats in a fun-filled atmosphere. Known for its famous Italian Ice, made daily featuring real fruit, and signature Frozen Custard, Rita's serves a taste of happiness with each delicious treat. For more information about Rita's Italian Ice, please call 1-800-677-7482 or visit http://www.ritasice.com/.

Media Contact:

Carly Hutter

For Rita's Italian Ice & Frozen Custard

610-908-6150

[email protected]

SOURCE Rita's Italian Ice & Frozen Custard