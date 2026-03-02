Spring Officially Starts at Rita's® with Free Italian Ice Giveaway and New Mystery PEEPS® Flavor

Rita's Celebrates the First Day of Spring (3/20) with a FREE 6-oz Italian Ice; Fans can test their taste buds with new Mystery PEEPS® Flavor for Free Italian Ice for a Year

PHILADELPHIA, March 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- For millions of fans, spring doesn't officially begin until a Rita's Italian Ice is in hand. This year, as one of the season's most iconic first signs of spring, the PEEPS® Brand joins the brand synonymous with the First Day of Spring for a FREE Italian Ice giveaway and the debut of the new Mystery PEEPS® Italian Ice Flavor.

Content for consideration: https://spaces.hightail.com/space/24kFY60A9V

Rita's Italian Ice & Frozen Custard First Day of Spring Giveaway

On Friday, March 20, 2026, Rita's Italian Ice & Frozen Custard will celebrate the First Day of Spring with a FREE 6-ounce Italian Ice giveaway to guests at all 600+ locations nationwide. Rita's expects to serve approximately one million cups of its signature Italian Ice during the annual spring tradition.

Rita's Italian Ice symbolizes the start of spring for many, but Rita's franchisees are serving up sweets and smiles even before that special day. Starting today, March 1, Rita's locations nationwide are officially open, inviting guests to kick off the season with freshly made Italian Ice and Frozen Custard.

A Sweet Spring Surprise: New Mystery PEEPS® Italian Ice

Available just in time for spring, Rita's is teaming up with the iconic Marshmallow treat brand to introduce a new Mystery PEEPS® Italian Ice Flavor. Inspired by a tasty PEEPS® flavor, this limited time offering, launching on March 20, delivers the unmistakable Marshmallow sweetness fans know and love, but reimagined as a refreshing Italian Ice with a secret flavor twist!

Rita's is also adding a PEEPS® Marshmallow Chick topper to its lineup this spring. The iconic Marshmallow treat delivers a playful pop of sweetness and can be added to any Rita's treat for a fun, festive finish.

A Spring Mystery Worth Guessing

To make the mystery even more fun, from Friday, March 20, through Sunday, March 29, Rita's is inviting fans nationwide to put their taste buds to the test with the Mystery PEEPS® Italian Ice Flavor Guessing Contest.

The Mystery Italian Ice will be served as a white Italian Ice, with its flavor profile kept completely under wraps — encouraging guests to taste, guess, and join the excitement. Fans can submit their flavor guess online at ritasice.com/peeps for a chance to win exclusive prizes.

All correct entries will be entered for a chance to win, with five winners selected at random to receive:

Free Rita's Ice for a Year

A Rita's + PEEPS® Swag Pack

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. Void where prohibited. Open to U.S. residents 13+. Sweepstakes runs 3/20–3/29/26. Five (5) winners selected at random from eligible correct entries. ARV: $565. Sponsor: Rita's Franchise Company, LLC. Full rules at ritasice.com/peeps.

"For so many people, Rita's and the PEEPS® Brand are tied to the simple joys and sweet memories that define spring," said Carmela Hughley, SVP of Marketing Insights and Innovation at Rita's Italian Ice & Frozen Custard. "This collaboration brings together two iconic brands to create a Mystery Italian Ice that feels playful, nostalgic, and mysterious – all while encouraging guests to interact with each of the products in ways they never have before!"

"Partnering with Rita's was a natural fit for the PEEPS® Brand," said Caitlin Servian, Brand Manager for PEEPS®. "Transforming a beloved PEEPS® Marshmallow flavor into Italian Ice allowed us to introduce our iconic sweetness in a completely new format and add an element of surprise through the Mystery Flavor experience – just in time for spring!"

The new Mystery PEEPS® Ice Flavor reflects Rita's commitment to continual product innovation bringing guests the bold, nostalgic flavors they crave while thoughtfully evolving ingredients over time. As one of seven new Italian Ice flavors debuting in 2026, it represents the brand's ongoing investment in quality and choice without compromising the fun of a Rita's run.

Looking for more sweetness? Download the Rita's Ice app to start earning rewards on your purchases. New members can enjoy a free small Ice, Custard, or Gelati after their first purchase just for signing up. Those who haven't joined yet can download the Rita's Ice app from the Apple or Google Play stores or by visiting ritasice.com/app/. Sign up now to enjoy free treats, birthday rewards, exclusive app offers, and more!

Rita's signature Italian Ice is made fresh daily on-site and available in a rotating daily selection from over 80 flavors. Other menu items at Rita's include creamy Frozen Custard, signature Gelati, Concretes, Frozen Coffee, Rita's Blendinis®, Milkshakes and more. For more information about Rita's Italian Ice & Frozen Custard and to find your closest location, please visit http://www.ritasice.com/.

About Rita's Italian Ice & Frozen Custard

Founded in 1984 in Bensalem, Pa., Rita's Italian Ice & Frozen Custard has been spreading "Ice, Custard, Happiness!" for more than four decades. Today, Rita's is the largest Italian Ice concept in the world, with over 600 locations serving freshly made Italian Ice and signature Frozen Custard. Rita's is proud to be a place where everyday moments turn into celebrations — one cup at a time. For more information, visit www.ritasice.com or call 1-800-677-RITA (7482).

About Just Born Quality Confections:

Just Born Quality Confections is a third-generation family-owned candy manufacturer with its purpose to create joyful moments and stronger communities. Just Born is the maker of some of America's most beloved and iconic brands – PEEPS®, MIKE AND IKE®, HOT TAMALES® and GOLDENBERG'S® PEANUT CHEWS®. Just Born has been a part of family traditions and memories for more than 100 years. In 1923, the founder, Sam Born, opened a small candy shop in Brooklyn, New York, where he marketed the freshness of his daily-made candy with a sign that declared, "Just Born." Together with Born's brothers-in-law, Irv and Jack Shaffer, the company thrived and, in 1932, moved its operations to Bethlehem, PA where it has grown to become one of the largest candy companies in the US by giving back to the community, being good environmental stewards and creating a culture where people want to work. For more information, please visit www.justborn.com. Follow @JustBornInc on Instagram, Facebook and X (formerly Twitter).

Media Contact

Carly Hutter

For Rita's Italian Ice & Frozen Custard

610-908-6150

[email protected]

SOURCE Rita's Italian Ice & Frozen Custard