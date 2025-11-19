Rittal & Eplan LLC Earn 2025 Great Place To Work Certification™

SCHAUMBURG, Ill., Nov. 19, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Rittal & Eplan LLC are proud to be Certified™ by Great Place To Work® for the first time. The prestigious award is based entirely on what current employees say about their experience working at Rittal & Eplan LLC. This year, 70% of employees said it's a great place To Work – 13 points higher than the average U.S. company.

Great Place To Work® is the global authority on workplace culture, employee experience, and the leadership behaviors proven to deliver market-leading revenue, employee retention and increased innovation.

"Great Place To Work Certification is a highly coveted achievement that requires consistent and intentional dedication to the overall employee experience," says Sarah Lewis-Kulin, the Vice President of Global Recognition at Great Place To Work. She emphasizes that Certification is the sole official recognition earned by the real-time feedback of employees regarding their company culture. "By successfully earning this recognition, it is evident that Rittal & Eplan LLC stand out as some of the top companies to work for, providing a great workplace environment for its employees."

"As we recognize our achievements, it is valuable to reflect on the improved collaboration, communication, and discipline that makes our culture truly exceptional," says Craig Shirley, the Vice President of HR Americas at Rittal LLC. "2025 was a year of many historical achievements and personal bests, which confirms that our strategies of increasing employee capability, engagement, and retention are working well. Now that we wrap up the year and look at our positive results—both financially and in production efficiency—employees will prepare for future investments to meet and exceed our customers' long-term demands while we manage growth as sustainable stewards."

According to Great Place To Work research, job seekers are 4.5 times more likely to find a great boss at a Certified great workplace. Additionally, employees at Certified workplaces are 93% more likely to look forward to coming to work, and are twice as likely to be paid fairly, earn a fair share of the company's profits and have a fair chance at promotion.

About Rittal & Eplan LLC

Rittal and Eplan LLC bring complementary strengths to industrial and IT infrastructure solutions. Rittal LLC is the world's largest manufacturer of industrial and IT enclosures, racks, and accessories—ranging from single enclosures to mission‑critical systems. Rittal LLC serves a multitude of critical industries such as AI, Energy and Power and Industrial Automation. Eplan LLC is a global leader in software and service offerings for electrical, automation, and mechatronic engineering, supporting 68,000 customers with cutting‑edge design tools and seamless ERP/PLM integrations. Headquartered in the U.S. and Germany, they drive innovation, efficiency, and quality across industries worldwide.

About Great Place To Work ®

As the global authority on workplace culture, Great Place To Work® brings 30 years of groundbreaking research and data to help every place become a great place to work for all. Their proprietary platform and For All™ Model helps companies evaluate the experience of every employee, with exemplary workplaces becoming Great Place To Work Certified™ or receiving recognition on a coveted Best Workplaces™ List.

