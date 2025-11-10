Rittal LLC to Present Integrated IT Infrastructure and AI-Ready Cooling at SC25, St. Louis

ST. LOUIS, Nov. 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Rittal LLC will exhibit a focused portfolio of IT infrastructure, power distribution, and liquid-cooling solutions during SC25 (Nov. 16–21) at America's Center Convention Complex (Booth 3940). With the global AI data center market predicted to grow at a CAGR of approximately 28.34% from 2025 to 2034, Rittal seeks to meet demand by helping data center, colocation, hyperscale, and edge engineering teams procure effective, future-proof solutions from a single supplier. Through one-on-one consultations and in-booth discussions, Rittal will guide data center teams in assessing practical solutions for high-density workloads to enable future-ready AI investments.

Rittal product portfolio at SC25

"Our team is thrilled to be at SC25, showcasing how Rittal is helping data center and AI infrastructure leaders build the future of high-performance computing," said Cassiano Fabris, Vice President, IT Domestic & IT OEM at Rittal. "We're bringing our best minds and most advanced rack, power, and cooling technologies to St. Louis to help customers design and deploy high-performance environments with speed, simplicity, and confidence."

Single-Source Supplier:

Rittal's SC25 showcase combines hardware and systems around four customer priorities:

Modular, AI-ready racks, Effective high-density climate control, Simplified high-capacity power delivery, and Comprehensive edge computing solutions.

1 – Modular, AI-Ready Racks: Superior, purpose-built rack platforms designed for rapid hardware refresh cycles and high payloads, including bolt-together, liquid-cooling-compatible racks intended for AI and high-performance computing. Visitors can review modular configurations for OCP-compliant deployments and in-rack power integration aimed at reducing installation complexity.

2 – Effective High-Density Climate Control: Rear-door, in-row, and in-rack liquid solutions engineered to support high rack-level heat loads and minimize impact on room cooling. Demonstrations will highlight closed-loop packages that localize thermal management, and larger coolant-distribution options intended to scale from single racks to multi-megawatt deployments.

3 – Simplified High-Capacity Power Delivery: To support data center power applications, Rittal has introduced RiLineX, a modular busbar platform designed for tool-free, click-together power distribution, plus VX ESS energy storage enclosures. These solutions are positioned to cut engineering time by up to 30%, reduce power distribution assembly time by 75%, simplify site planning, and provide reliable backup power for demanding IT requirements.

4 – Comprehensive Edge Computing Solutions: The Rittal Micro Data Center offers rapid edge deployment to provide a complete solution to support data center construction and expansion with integrated power, climate control, monitoring, and security.

Designed to Work Together: Performance x Speed x Simplicity

Rittal's exhibit is aimed at technical decision-makers who must balance solution performance, deployment speed, and order simplicity with operational risk. The solution grouping at Booth 3940 is arranged to allow engineers and planners to evaluate how cabinet selection, thermal approach, and power architecture work together at the rack, row, and facility levels. Rittal experts will be available to discuss new strategies for AI, options for liquid and hybrid cooling, and modular power distribution that supports global rollouts.

Expert Consultations and Further Information

Attendees are encouraged to schedule one-on-one consultations with Rittal experts to receive extended attention and assistance in advance at https://info.rittal.us/rittal-sc25. Rittal representatives will be on the show floor throughout SC25 to review project scenarios and provide solution demos.

About Rittal LLC

Rittal LLC is a global manufacturer of industrial and IT enclosures, racks, and accessories, including cooling solutions and power management systems for industrial, data center, outdoor, and hybrid applications. As the largest manufacturer of enclosures in the world, Rittal provides innovative, high-quality solutions for practically any industrial or IT infrastructure application, from single enclosures to comprehensive, mission critical systems. Products are tested and certified to the appropriate standards that apply, including UL, CSA, ATEX, NEMA, and more. Learn more at rittal.us.

SOURCE Rittal North America LLC