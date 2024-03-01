Rittal Announces Colocation Rack Initiative to Meet the Growing Demand for Colocation Market

SCHAUMBURG, Ill., March 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Rittal LLC, a leader in providing infrastructure solutions for IT applications, launches its new line of enclosures designed for the colocation market. Developed based on key feedback, the new initiative will accelerate and grow the success of all parties involved in the colocation market with comprehensive education, sales support, and marketing resources.

The TS IT Colo enables a simple and flexible system installation, as well as scalable expansion of an existing data center at any time.

Cassiano Fabris, Vice President of Global Key Accounts for Rittal, stated how the colocation market is evolving, saying, "The colocation market is continuously growing at impressive speeds. With our new TS IT Colo rack, we enable customers to fit out their white spaces with readily available, standardized solutions that have been specifically designed for the colocation market based on Rittal's top quality and innovative expertise."

David Haynes, Colocation National Account Manager for Rittal expressed excitement about the benefits of the new colocation initiative, stating, "Having been engaged in the colocation sector for many years, I have learned that a simple and easy ordering process, quick delivery times and flexible solutions are crucial to the success of colocation facilities. Rittal's new TS IT Colo enclosure is an in-stock solution that is pre-configured and includes common accessories to keep the ordering process simple and deliveries quick. This enclosure has the flexibility to support your current clients today and new technologies of the future. Rittal is more than a rack manufacturer; we also offer cooling solutions for high-density applications, power, outdoor rated enclosures, and our Micro Data Center (MDC) for environments that are not friendly to critical components."

With USA-based manufacturing, a wide range of accessories, and dimensions currently favored by US colocations, Rittal provides an adaptable platform that colocations can depend on.

Enclosures Designed Exclusively for the Colocation Market

Rittal helps you tackle market challenges with:

Efficient procurement, simplified ordering process

Complete, preconfigured solutions ready to use

Simple scalability with standard components

Tailored solutions for local applications with global support

Versatile use based on variable rack components

Short delivery times thanks to standard components

Fast and reliable service

Through the use of standardized components, the TS IT Colo enables a simple and flexible system installation, as well as scalable expansion of an existing data center at any time. The TS IT Colo ensures that data centers not only meet the requirements of colocation operators, but also cover the essential needs of the market and remain fit for the future.

Additional Resources:

For more information, visit www.rittal.com or contact us at email: [email protected], phone: 800-477-4000

About Rittal LLC

Founded in 1982, Rittal LLC is the fully owned US subsidiary of Rittal GmbH & Co. KG, and is headquartered in Schaumburg, IL. With a main production facility in Urbana, OH, a dedicated Modification Center in Houston, TX, and logistic hubs in Urbana, OH; Springfield, OH; Houston, TX; Sparks, NV; and Atlanta, GA, Rittal LLC is fully committed to providing the United States with quality enclosure solutions.

Founded in 1961 in Germany, Rittal is a global manufacturer of industrial and IT enclosures, racks, and accessories, including cooling solutions and power management systems for industrial, data center, outdoor, and hybrid applications. As the largest enclosure manufacturer in the world, Rittal provides quality solutions for practically any industrial or IT infrastructure application. Rittal is part of the owner-operated Friedhelm Loh Group along with Eplan.

