Rittal's New RiTherm Enclosure Climate Control Tool Digitalizes the Design of Powerful, Sustainable Cooling Units

SCHAUMBURG, Ill., Jan. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Rittal LLC, a global leader in industrial and IT enclosures, introduces the new RiTherm enclosure climate control design platform to simplify and accelerate the design of powerful, sustainable cooling units.

With the new RiTherm design software, designers can configure custom cooling units in the Eplan Cloud to help foster a more connected ecosystem.
The new RiTherm enclosure climate control software offers a variety of exciting new features that can help manufacturers create more sustainable cooling practices. An energy efficiency calculator helps designers balance required enclosure cooling outputs in a variety of environments with an eye toward reducing energy consumption. This calculator also provides critical insight into how manufacturers can reduce their overall carbon footprint without sacrificing cooling output.

RiTherm's integrated calculator helps designers determine the ideal cooling outputs based on specific industrial enclosure configurations. This capability allows designers to meet the cooling output requirements and sustainability goals of each individual customer and provide tailored climate control solutions for a variety of industrial applications.

This new software operates entirely in the Eplan Cloud. Not only does this completely digitalize cooling unit design in service of creating a more connected ecosystem, but it also makes it faster than before to configure or modify custom, energy-efficient cooling units.

The RiTherm tool continues to drive value through prioritizing documentation by generating certificates of heat-dissipation compliance to help save time and money in cooling unit deployment. Engineered for global use, RiTherm is compatible with 15 different languages and features a mobile app to help designers configure efficient cooling solutions on-the-go.  

About Rittal LLC

Founded in 1982, Rittal LLC is the fully owned US subsidiary of Rittal GmbH & Co. KG, and is headquartered in Schaumburg, IL. With a main production facility in Urbana, OH, a dedicated Modification Center in Houston, TX, and logistic hubs in Urbana, OH; Springfield, OH; Houston, TX; Sparks, NV; and Atlanta, GA, Rittal LLC is fully committed to providing the United States with quality enclosure solutions.

Founded in 1961 in Germany, Rittal is a global manufacturer of industrial and IT enclosures, racks, and accessories, including cooling solutions and power management systems for industrial, data center, outdoor, and hybrid applications. As the largest enclosure manufacturer in the world, Rittal provides quality solutions for practically any industrial or IT infrastructure application. Rittal is part of the owner-operated Friedhelm Loh Group along with Eplan.

SOURCE Rittal North America LLC

