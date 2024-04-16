New Rittal AX and KX in stainless steel

System benefits in shiny steel

Sometimes, even enclosures need to glisten elegantly, although in industry, it's rarely about beauty and always about function. Enclosures must protect sensitive circuits and controllers, even under adverse conditions. This already applies to the standard versions of the Rittal AX and KX range, with their robust powder coatings. System specialist Rittal is now offering new versions made of stainless steel. The smooth material even withstands chemicals, salt water or extremely high levels of humidity and extends the diversity of the Rittal system.

SCHAUMBURG, Ill., April 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- When converting stainless-steel enclosures to AX and KX, planners and users can now benefit from the Rittal system for special applications that require more robust material. The compact enclosures have a patented system of enclosure locators. This means that, along with the rails for interior installation, they replicate the established 25 mm system pitch pattern from the VX25 large enclosure system. With this unique, patented system, AX compact enclosures are prepared for all types of configurations and refits.

Rittal's new stainless-steel AX/KX enclosure.

System components and accessories, from door-operated switches or door stays to cable conduits and clamping strips to enclosure lights, can be installed on rails easily, quickly and safely without any drilling. Due to the predefined space between the rails, system accessories like punched sections, cable clamp rails, or support rails from the VX25 enclosure system can also be used.

The new design also simplifies earthing with automatic potential equalization for the AX and KX in stainless steel. On the KX, for example, the side parts have been optimized for the PE connection. To make even better use of the depth of the KX terminal boxes, the mounting rail can be mounted directly on the rear panel. Also new to the KX stainless steel portfolio are the E-Box closed housings with door. In both the AX and KX series, rear panel punchings with a practical hole punch mark also speed up wall mounting.

Prepared for digital process optimization

As system enclosures, the new stainless-steel versions are now fully prepared for digitally optimized processes in panel building and switchgear manufacturing, processes that are in high demand in times of increasingly complex systems and a shortage of skilled workers. All data is available for Eplan so that the suitable and corresponding installed equipment can be seamlessly configured following mechatronic planning and design. Rittal's. The digital automation twin created from the Eplan project also contains all the data needed for automatic processing by panel builders and switchgear manufacturers, for example, for cut-outs with Perforex LC 3D laser centres.

Enclosures and accessories can also be easily configured and ordered using the Rittal RiPanel tool.

About Rittal LLC

Founded in 1982, Rittal LLC is the fully owned US subsidiary of Rittal GmbH & Co. KG, and is headquartered in Schaumburg, IL. With a main production facility in Urbana, OH, a dedicated Modification Center in Houston, TX, and logistic hubs in Urbana, OH; Springfield, OH; Houston, TX; Sparks, NV; and Atlanta, GA, Rittal LLC is fully committed to providing the United States with quality enclosure solutions.

Founded in 1961 in Germany, Rittal is a global manufacturer of industrial and IT enclosures, racks, and accessories, including cooling solutions and power management systems for industrial, data center, outdoor, and hybrid applications. As the largest enclosure manufacturer in the world, Rittal provides quality solutions for practically any industrial or IT infrastructure application. Rittal is part of the owner-operated Friedhelm Loh Group along with Eplan.

SOURCE Rittal North America LLC