Ritten Announces $35M Series B Investment Led by Five Elms Capital

PHILADELPHIA, Dec. 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Ritten , a leading AI-powered system of record for behavioral health providers, today announced a $35 million USD Series B funding round led by Five Elms Capital with participation from existing investors Threshold Ventures, 8VC, Bienville Capital, and others. This investment will support Ritten's expansion across mental health and addiction treatment providers spanning all levels of care.

"Behavioral health providers do extraordinary work in some of the most demanding care environments, and our team has always been dedicated to giving them the next generation of tools that reduce friction and improve care. Five Elms immediately understood our mission and approach," said Noah Whitehead, CEO of Ritten. "This partnership with Five Elms will allow us to advance our AI-first roadmap, continue supporting clinicians and staff, and scale solutions that meet the nuanced requirements of behavioral health."

Since its founding in 2020, Ritten has been dedicated to enabling behavioral health practitioners to deliver the highest quality care. By unifying electronic medical records, customer relationship management, and revenue cycle management into one modern AI-enabled platform, Ritten streamlines the entire patient and clinician journey, from referrals and admissions to scheduling, charting, compliance, and billing across both outpatient and residential settings. Ritten's technology reduces toil and burnout for staff and drives operational efficiencies and growth for customer facilities.

Ryan Mandl, Partner at Five Elms, commented on the investment, "Ritten is revolutionizing a space that has long been underserved by fragmented, outdated technology. Their platform unifies the critical systems that practices need to grow, operate efficiently, and deliver high-quality treatment, enhanced by AI to meaningfully reduce complexity for care teams. We're thrilled to be part of the next phase of Ritten's growth."

In addition to the acceleration of growth across the behavioral health space, Five Elms Capital's investment in Ritten will contribute to further advancement of best-in-class AI capabilities for both practitioners and revenue cycle management. The company plans to continue to integrate AI-powered workflows throughout the platform, expand and mature their customer support offerings, and grow enterprise capabilities to meet the evolving needs of treatment organizations large and small.

About Ritten

Ritten is a unified behavioral health practice management platform purpose-built for substance use disorder and mental health treatment providers. The platform combines a robust EHR, integrated CRM, and comprehensive RCM into a single system of record, helping organizations streamline operations, remain compliant, and deliver higher-quality care. Founded in 2020 and headquartered in Philadelphia, Ritten serves treatment centers across the U.S., spanning single-site providers to multi-state enterprise groups. For more information, please visit ritten.io .

About Five Elms Capital

Five Elms Capital is a growth investor in software businesses that users love, providing capital and resources to help companies accelerate growth and further cement their role as industry leaders.

With over $3 billion in assets under management and a team of over 80 professionals, Five Elms has invested in more than 70 software platforms worldwide. Beyond providing capital, Five Elms delivers strategic and operational expertise, focused on executing initiatives that move the needle on growth, retention, product, and AI to set companies up for long-term success. For more information, visit fiveelms.com .

SOURCE Five Elms Capital