Rittenhouse Psychiatric Associates Expands Services With Hiring of Emily Bernstein, MD - Director of Women's Mental Health

Board-certified psychiatrist specializing in women's mental health joins the leading psychiatry practice in Philadelphia.

PHILADELPHIA, Dec. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Rittenhouse Psychiatric Associates is proud to announce the continued expansion of their 25-provider team and broadening of their women's mental health services, welcoming Emily Bernstein, MD to their roster of outpatient mental health experts. Dr. Bernstein's focus includes pregnancy treatment planning, postpartum care, premenstrual dysphoric disorder (PMDD) & psychiatric symptoms of menopause.

Dr. Emily Bernstein

Dr. Bernstein is board certified by The American Board of Psychiatry and Neurology and served as the Director of Crozer's Women's Behavioral Health program for over a decade. Bernstein graduated summa cum laude from the University of Pennsylvania and completed both her Medical Degree and Psychiatric Residency at The University of Pennsylvania as well.

"I'm very excited to join the team here at Rittenhouse Psychiatric Associates," expressed Bernstein. "I'm from the Philadelphia suburbs and have dedicated my career to giving back to the Philadelphia community. It's great to know that this will continue with my work at Rittenhouse.

"Women's Mental Health is not general psychiatry. Medication management through pregnancy and postpartum periods, PMDD, and peri-menopausal symptoms are best treated by a specialist. We're thrilled to have Dr. Bernstein serving that role," stated Founder, Chris Pagnani, MD.

Dr. Bernstein offers her services at Rittenhouse Psychiatric Associate's Paoli, Pennsylvania office and via telepsychiatry to all of Pennsylvania & New Jersey. When not treating patients, Dr. Bernstein enjoys reading, hiking with her dog Piper and time with her husband and children. They are additionally a family of dedicated Philadelphia Eagles and Phillies Fans.

About Rittenhouse Psychiatric Associates:

Rittenhouse Psychiatric Associates is a private outpatient practice of over 25 academically oriented, evidenced-based and holistic psychiatrists, nurse practitioners and psychotherapists. Providers trained at Johns Hopkins, University of Pennsylvania, Tufts and similar institutions. Most have or currently teach in academia, in addition to treating Anxiety, Depression, Bipolar Disorder, ADHD and addiction at Rittenhouse's Philadelphia & Main Line offices. They also offer tele-health visits to all of PA & NJ.

Contact Info:

Derek Caswell

[email protected]

816.341.5283

SOURCE Rittenhouse Psychiatric Associates