RitterTech Opens New ParkerStore Location in Bolingbrook, Illinois

BOLINGBROOK, Ill., Oct. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- RitterTech announced today that it is opening a ParkerStore™ located in Bolingbrook, Illinois. RitterTech is a division of Motion & Control Enterprises (MCE), one of the country's largest suppliers of premium-quality, exceptionally reliable parts, products, services, and integrated solutions for fluid power, flow control, compressed air, hydraulic repair, automation, engineering, and technical services.

RitterTech ParkerStore

A Grand Opening Celebration is scheduled for Thursday, October 13, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the new Bolingbrook ParkerStore™ located at 270 Remington Avenue, Unit F. The celebration will include door prizes, product demonstrations, and free training sessions. Every attendee will get the chance to win a Pit Boss Smoker and a Yeti Roadie Cooler, among other prizes.

The Bolingbrook RitterTech ParkerStore™ offers custom hose assemblies, couplings, and fittings for hydraulic, pneumatic, industrial, and mobile applications. RitterTech operates a network of 19 ParkerStores, each with access to over 50,000 products at 29 stocking locations across the central and eastern United States.

"We are pleased to bring quality Parker products and value-added services to our growing customer base in the Chicago area," said Ben Hensler, Chief Marketing and Sales Officer at MCE. "RitterTech has operated ParkerStores in and around Chicago for more than 25 years. Our vast industry experience and comprehensive solution offerings in fluid power, flow control, compressed air, automation, engineered solutions, and hydraulic repair sets us apart from our competitors."

Founded in 1951, MCE serves more than 20,000 MRO and OEM customers from 31 facilities across the Great Lakes, upper Midwest, Southwest and beyond. MCE business units include RitterTech, SwansonFlo, Diversified Air Systems, Instrument Associates, RSA, LoneStar, Quest Engineering, Primet, and Tri-State Hose.

The ParkerStore™ brand was started in 1993 by Parker Hannifin Corporation to offer a local source for hydraulic and pneumatic products backed by the knowledge and application expertise of store teams who are focused on minimizing downtime and maximizing efficiency.

If you would like more information about this topic, please contact Tammi Kaufman at 724-816-8111 or [email protected]

SOURCE Motion & Control Enterprises (MCE)