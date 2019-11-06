Ritual Launches Essential Multivitamin for Women 50+

Ritual's Essential for Women 50+ is their third product launched to date. Following the launch of their traceable, vegan-certified multivitamin, Essential for Women, and Essential Prenatal in 2018, Essential for Women 50+ is designed for women post-menopause with nutrients to help support healthy aging from within*. It features high quality nutrient forms sourced from around the world, including Omega-3 DHA from microalgae, certified vegan Vitamin D3, non-soy Vitamin K2 MK7, chelated Magnesium, Vitamin E from mixed tocopherols, food-form Vitamin B12 and Boron, and methylated Folate.

Founded in 2015, Katerina Schneider created Ritual with the belief that better health begins with better ingredients. "When I was pregnant, I turned my house upside down to get rid of products with questionable ingredients," said Schneider. "But, in my search for the perfect prenatal vitamin, I realized that the vitamin industry was full of pseudoscience, half-truths, and excess ingredients. I couldn't find a brand that I trusted, so I decided to build my own."

Ritual has quickly become the innovator in the multivitamin and supplement industry by formulating multivitamins with evidence-based nutrients and essential nutrients lacking in many women's diets. Their formulas use high quality, bioavailable nutrient forms, such as methylated Folate instead of Folic Acid, to bypass the MTHFR gene variation found in up to 40% of women.*

As with their first two product offerings, Essential for Women 50+ offers a traceable, obsessively-researched alternative to other traditional multivitamins, as well as an improved vitamin-taking experience through an easy-to-manage subscription.

"The launch of Essential for Women 50+ represents a major milestone for us," said Schneider. "I feel so proud of this team to have reached a major goal in offering women essential vitamins and nutrients they need at every stage of their life."

To date, Ritual has raised $40.5M and earned accolades such as "Top 20 Female-Founded Startups" by Angel.co, and LinkedIn's "2019 Top 50 Startups To Work For." Additionally, Founder and CEO Katerina Schneider was named "30 Under 30" by Forbes in 2015.

For more information and updates please visit www.ritual.com

About Ritual:

Ritual is a health meets technology company that believes in quality, traceability and nutrients that work in the body. Led by an evidence-based or bust mentality, Ritual's scientists are committed to choosing evidence-based ingredients and sift through thousands of independent research studies to determine the nutrients included in its products. In keeping with the brand's rejection of pseudoscience and commitment to transparency, Ritual includes key research studies that informed the team's choices on its website. Ritual was born out of the belief that better health begins with better ingredients. Ritual sources essential nutrients to combine clean and absorbable ingredients at a fair price, offered direct-to-consumer at Ritual.com. Currently, Ritual offers a daily multivitamin, Essential For Women and a prenatal multivitamin, Essential Prenatal.

*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure or prevent any disease.

SOURCE Ritual

Related Links

http://www.ritual.com

