Ritual Partners With the City of Los Angeles and PayPal to Launch 'Open for Business' to Support Local Businesses

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Mayor Eric Garcetti and the City of Los Angeles are partnering with Ritual and PayPal to launch Open For Business – a collaboration to help small businesses across L.A. move to contactless transactions, implement touchless payments, and increase their online orders.

With COVID-19 remaining a threat to L.A.'s economy and communities, this program will help local small businesses keep their doors open while helping to keep their employees and customers healthy and safe through online ordering, delivery, pickup, and touch-free payments.

Through this effort:

Ritual will provide its commission-free digital ordering platform Ritual ONE to City of Los Angeles businesses at no cost through the end of the year.

businesses at no cost through the end of the year. This includes waiving set-up, monthly subscription, and credit-card processing fees. Businesses are able to opt out at any time without penalty.

Additionally, PayPal will provide $1 million towards discounted purchases for customers of participating City of Los Angeles businesses on Ritual ONE, at no expense to the participating businesses.

"Small businesses and restaurants are the backbone of our economy, and it's our job to help them navigate the treacherous waters of COVID-19, stay afloat, and ultimately steer us toward a lasting recovery," said Mayor Garcetti. "Getting through this crisis requires us to tap into the power of partnerships with companies like Ritual and PayPal –– because only through public-private cooperation can we meet our common mission: to save lives and livelihoods across Los Angeles."

Ritual's Ritual ONE product provides restaurants and food services, such as grocers, butchers and bakeries, with an easy way to accept digital orders from their own website and social media accounts. QR-code menus and ordering are also available. Customers can choose among pickup, delivery or dine-in.

"It's important to Ritual to help Los Angeles businesses stay up and running while keeping everyone safe during this time," said Ritual CEO, Ray Reddy. "Ritual ONE with PayPal and Venmo payment options provide all our favorite restaurants, bakeries and coffee shops the opportunity to easily offer contactless ordering for pickup, delivery or dine-in. We believe local businesses are what make our communities thrive, and we are here to support them as we work with Mayor Garcetti, the City of Los Angeles and PayPal to help kick-start the Los Angeles economy again."

Through this partnership, PayPal and Venmo are supporting City of Los Angeles restaurants by offering customers a discount on their eligible orders from Ritual restaurants when they check out with PayPal or Venmo starting Monday, November 2 through November 30, 2020. Terms and limitations apply.

"Small businesses are the backbone of the economy and, during the pandemic and beyond, these businesses need to adapt to new ways of serving their customers," said PayPal CEO, Dan Schulman. "PayPal is committed to providing small businesses with new ways to serve their customers and to keep their businesses up and running. We are providing ways for them to not just accept payments but to digitize their operations. Our integration with Ritual and this proactive program with the City of Los Angeles allows us to serve local restaurants in a new way – helping these businesses and their communities to thrive in an uncertain time."

Open For Business is now signing up local businesses. To learn more about the program and enroll, please visit the Open For Business website www.ritual.co/partners/losangeles.

Additional details on how customers can access and participate in the promotional offer will be shared closer to the upcoming launch date.



Media Contact:

Kerry Metzdorf

[email protected]

978-609-0766

Related Images

city-of-la-partners-with-ritual.png

City of LA partners with Ritual, PayPal on $1M in aid for small businesses

Program provides up to $1M in discounts and benefits to help restaurants and other small businesses implement safe, contactless ordering and payments tech, to help businesses survive and thrive during COVID-19.

Related Links

Ritual

Open for Business

SOURCE Ritual