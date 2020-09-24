Ritual Zero Proof Dares Drinkers to Take on Month-Long Sober October Challenge - And Actually Crush It

"Moderation sucks," said Marcus Sakey, founding partner of Ritual Zero Proof. "But during this trash-fire of a year, few of us have been taking care of ourselves. We all need to sober up a little."

Ritual is daring drinkers to put their own spin on Sober October and view the 31-day challenge as a month of mindful drinking. For some, that means no alcohol at all. But Sakey is quick to point out that it doesn't have to be that way. "Participating in Sober October is like eating your vegetables or working out – any amount is better than nothing."

While Sober October cocktails can be fully nonalcoholic, many people prefer to make low-ABV versions, swapping out half a traditional spirit with its Ritual counterpart, lessening the kick but keeping all the flavor. Either way, bragging rights are earned, and the obvious health benefits will just be icing on the cake.

"A lot of times drinking is more about the ceremony than the alcohol," said Sakey. "Ritual makes it easier to cut back because you get the beverage without the baggage. And if you're not up for a whole month, throw in a cheat day or five."

After a summer of "quarantinis" and Zoom happy hours, Sober October marks the perfect moment to give your mind and body a break. Nationally recognized registered dietician nutritionist, Mascha Davis, MPH, RDN, agrees it is time to reset our drinking patterns, which is why she is partnering with Ritual to participate in her first Sober October. Owner of Nomadista Nutrition, a private nutrition practice based in Los Angeles, Davis will use her trusted health and wellness expertise to educate others on the proven benefits of drinking in moderation and share her experience cutting out alcohol for the month on Instagram.

"If you cut back on alcohol for 31 days there are plenty of short-term and long-term health benefits. You will see improvements in your energy, sleep and digestion. Expect your mood to lift and your skin to clear up and brighten. Less alcohol also means better hydration, which helps curb cravings, ease headaches and regulate your body temperature," said Davis. "I love the feeling of enjoying a cocktail and still waking up bright and energized the next day, instead of foggy and run down."

Not sure how to make a zero-proof cocktail? Ritual is providing the tools and inspiration to help you conquer your personal challenge with their 31 Recipes to Survive Sober October, a downloadable guide full of creative and festive seasonal sips. Find this and learn more about how Ritual is supporting your Sober October on the brand's website.

Launching yet another addition for your bar cart, the Ritual Variety Pack offers 375 ml sample sizes so sober-curious consumers won't have to choose which spirit alternative to taste first. Variety Packs will be released this October and available for purchase on the brand's website and Amazon for $44.99 – timely for conscious holiday gifting. Sign up on ritualzeroproof.com and be the first to know when the new Variety Pack is available. Full bottles of Ritual spirit alternatives are currently available on rituzalzeroproof.com and Amazon for $26.99 per bottle.

About Ritual Zero Proof

Ritual Zero Proof is the first American-made spirit alternative to use all-natural botanicals to echo the taste, smell and burn of liquor – without the alcohol or calories.

Headquartered in Chicago, Ritual Beverage Company is a labor of love founded by three longtime friends. Marcus Sakey is an internationally bestselling author with more than two million books in print; David Crooch is a renowned natural foods expert and serial entrepreneur; GG Sakey is an experienced project manager and advertising veteran. Artists and entrepreneurs, foodies who work out and parents who drink, they developed Ritual as a new way to mark a moment.

After experimenting with hundreds of recipes and in consultation with bartenders, chefs and beverage professionals, in September of 2019 Ritual launched two flagship products, a Gin Alternative and Whiskey Alternative. In January 2020, Ritual received a minority investment from global beverage alcohol leader Diageo via Distill Ventures. The brand expanded its portfolio with the launch of a Tequila Alternative in April 2020.

Ritual Zero Proof products have won six national awards to date, including spots on the Ultimate Spirits Challenge 2020's 100 Top Spirits list. Ritual Tequila Alternative was awarded 94/100 points from the Beverage Tasting Institute, making it the top-rated non-alcoholic spirit alternative in the world; Gin Alternative received 86 points and Whiskey Alternative received 84 points.

Ritual is currently available for purchase online at RitualZeroProof.com, Amazon and select products are also available at retail locations Total Wine & More, ABC Fine Wine & Spirits and Binny's Beverage Depot. To learn more about Ritual Zero Proof, visit RitualZeroProof.com or follow along with @RitualZeroProof on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

