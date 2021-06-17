Ritual Zero Proof Launches Rum Alternative Just in Time for Summer

Ritual Rum Alternative boasts all the warm vanilla, toasted spice and velvety decadence of dark rum, minus the alcohol or calories. Ideal for today's more health-conscious consumer, Ritual is the answer if you're sober, dieting, driving, training for a marathon, raising kids or just want to keep the party going this summer to make up for lost time. Ritual Zero Proof does what consumers want a spirit alternative to do: provide the familiar taste they know and love, so the only thing they're sacrificing is the side effects.

"Ritual is the true liquor replacement. It is to spirits what the Impossible burger is to meat; what Oatly is to milk," said Marcus Sakey, founding partner of Ritual Zero Proof. "Most people who buy those products aren't vegetarian – they just want a little balance, without sacrificing flavor. Ritual has cracked that code – and consumers have noticed."

Noticed they have. Thanks to a superior product, consumers have propelled Ritual from an unknown startup to the top player in the U.S. non-alcoholic spirits sector in less than two years. Despite a global pandemic, Ritual saw a staggering 241% growth in revenue from Q1-Q4 in 2020 and is on track to demolish that record this year. An exclusive pre-sale of Rum Alternative only available on the brand's website netted their best single day sales to date, moving a stunning 38% more bottles in one day than the previous record – a testament to brand loyalty and a thirst for a Rum Alternative that can finally be quenched.

Ever seeking to better the consumer experience, the team also took the opportunity to tweak and improve the recipes for their beloved Gin, Whiskey and Tequila Alternatives, incorporating expert and consumer feedback to make them taste even more like their alcoholic counterparts.

"The Beverage Testing Institute, gold-standard for the industry, named Ritual the best non-alcoholic spirit in the world," said Sakey. "But the latest iteration of our products are better than ever, and the new Rum Alternative is just delicious."

Ritual Zero Proof Gin, Whiskey, Tequila and now Rum Alternatives are available at select retailers nationwide, ritualzeroproof.com and Amazon for $28.99 per bottle.

About Ritual Zero Proof

Ritual Zero Proof is the first American-made true liquor replacement to use all-natural botanicals to echo the flavor and burn of liquor – without the alcohol or calories.

Headquartered in Chicago, Ritual Beverage Company is a labor of love founded by three longtime friends. Artists and entrepreneurs, foodies who work out and parents who drink, they developed Ritual as a new way to mark a moment.

After experimenting with hundreds of recipes and in consultation with bartenders, chefs and beverage professionals, in September of 2019 Ritual launched two flagship products, a Gin Alternative and Whiskey Alternative. In January 2020, Ritual received a minority investment from global beverage alcohol leader Diageo via Distill Ventures. The brand expanded its portfolio with the launch of a Tequila Alternative in April 2020. In June 2021, the brand added a Rum Alternative to its portfolio.

Ritual products are award-winning, with tastemakers across the country placing their stamp of approval on Ritual spirit alternatives. Among its accolades, the Beverage Testing Institute, gold-standard for the industry, named Ritual the best non-alcoholic spirit in the world. They lead the direct spirit replacement category in America by a wide sales margin.

Ritual is currently available for purchase online at RitualZeroProof.com and Amazon, as well as retailers nationwide.

To learn more about Ritual Zero Proof, visit our website and follow along with @RitualZeroProof on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

