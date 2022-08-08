Rituximab Biosimilars Global Market to Reach $3.42 Billion by 2026 at a CAGR of 13.6%

DUBLIN, Aug. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Rituximab Biosimilars Global Market Report 2022: By Application, By Distribution, By Route" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global rituximab biosimilars market is expected to grow from $1.77 billion in 2021 to $2.05 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 16.1%. The growth is mainly due to the companies resuming their operations and adapting to the new normal while recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The market is expected to reach $3.42 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 13.6%.

The rituximab biosimilars market consists of sales of rituximab biosimilars. Biosimilars are pharmaceuticals that are manufactured using cell lines and are similar to biologics. Rituximab biosimilars are used as a single agent or in combination with chemotherapy for the treatment of various diseases including chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), non-Hodgkin lymphoma (NHL), microscopic polyangiitis (MPA), and granulomatosis with polyangiitis (GPA).

The main routes of administration in rituximab biosimilar are subcutaneous, intravenous, molecular type. Intravenous therapy is a medical procedure in which fluids, drugs, and nutrients are delivered straight into a patient's vein. The different applications include non-hodgkin's lymphoma, chronic lymhocytic leukemia, rheumatoid arthritis, others and is distributed through various channels such as hospital pharmacy, online pharmacy, retail pharmacy, other direct distribution channels.

North America was the largest region in the rituximab biosimilars market in 2021. Middle East is expected to be the largest growing region in the forecast period. The regions covered in this report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.

The rising prevalence of non-Hodgkin's lymphoma (NHL) is predicted to contribute to the growth of the rituximab biosimilars market. Non-Hodgkin's lymphoma or lymphoma is cancer that starts in white blood cells, lymphocytes that are part of the body's immune system. According to the American Cancer Society's, NHL is the most common cancers in the USA accounting for about 4% of all cancers. About 81,560 people (45,630 males and 35,930 females) are diagnosed with NHL in 2021 in the USA . Thus, growing cases of non-Hodgkin's lymphoma is predicted to generate high demand for rituximab biosimilars over the forecast period.

The high cost associated with rituximab biosimilars acts as a major restraint for the growth of rituximab's market over the upcoming years. The cost of the subcutaneous option was costlier than IV biosimilar rituximab. The cost of subcutaneous formulation for patients with small body size is between $3,805 and $8,807 and for medium body size between $325 to $6109 and $484 to $6267 for 2 infusion speeds. The high costs of rituximab biosimilars makes it unaffordable for treatment of patients with low income, hindering the growth of the market.

The companies operating in the biosimilars are continuously focusing on new product development in collaborations with other companies operating in the industry. Innovations through partnerships is shaping the rituximab biosimilars market. For instance, in May 2020, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. and Celltrion Healthcare Co. Ltd together announced the launch of biosimilar Truxima (rituximab-abbs) injection in the USA for the treatment of polyangiitis and rheumatoid arthritis. Truxima is the only biosimilar to Roche's Rituxan (rituximab) available in the USA for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis.

Scope

Markets Covered:

1) By Application: Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma; Chronic Lymhocytic Leukemia; Rheumatoid Arthritis; Others

2) By Distribution Channel: Hospital Pharmacy; Online Pharmacy; Retail Pharmacy; Other Direct Distribution Channels

3) By Route Of Administration: Subcutaneous; Intravenous; Molecular Type

Key Topics Covered:

1. Executive Summary

2. Rituximab Biosimilars Market Characteristics

3. Rituximab Biosimilars Market Trends And Strategies

4. Impact Of COVID-19 On Rituximab Biosimilars

5. Rituximab Biosimilars Market Size And Growth

6. Rituximab Biosimilars Market Segmentation

7. Rituximab Biosimilars Market Regional And Country Analysis

8. Asia-Pacific Rituximab Biosimilars Market

9. China Rituximab Biosimilars Market

10. India Rituximab Biosimilars Market

11. Japan Rituximab Biosimilars Market

12. Australia Rituximab Biosimilars Market

13. Indonesia Rituximab Biosimilars Market

14. South Korea Rituximab Biosimilars Market

15. Western Europe Rituximab Biosimilars Market

16. UK Rituximab Biosimilars Market

17. Germany Rituximab Biosimilars Market

18. France Rituximab Biosimilars Market

19. Eastern Europe Rituximab Biosimilars Market

20. Russia Rituximab Biosimilars Market

21. North America Rituximab Biosimilars Market

22. USA Rituximab Biosimilars Market

23. South America Rituximab Biosimilars Market

24. Brazil Rituximab Biosimilars Market

25. Middle East Rituximab Biosimilars Market

26. Africa Rituximab Biosimilars Market

27. Rituximab Biosimilars Market Competitive Landscape And Company Profiles

28. Rituximab Biosimilars Pipeline Analysis

29. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Rituximab Biosimilars Market

30. Rituximab Biosimilars Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis

Companies Mentioned

Pfizer inc.

Mylan inc.

Amgen inc.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.

Celltrion Healthcare Co. Ltd.

Sandoz International GmbH

Reliance Life Sciences

C.H. Boehringer Sohn AG & Ko. KG

BioXpress Therapeutics SA

Intas Biopharmaceuticals Ltd.

