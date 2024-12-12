RITZ Bits Cracker Sandwiches Heat Up The Snack Aisle With Bold New Spicy Queso Flavor

Beloved bite-sized snack rolls out its first new flavor in nearly a decade, offering up a mouthwatering blend of spicy and cheesy in each crunchy bite

EAST HANOVER, N.J., Dec. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- For the first time in nearly a decade, RITZ Bits Cracker Sandwiches are introducing a brand-new flavor to heat things up: Spicy Queso. Offering a savory, flavorful taste, RITZ Bits Spicy Queso Cracker Sandwiches are a delicious addition to spice up your snack collection – whether you're munching at home or snacking on the go.

"With Spicy Queso, we're answering consumers' demands for exciting, bold flavors and turning up the heat on the RITZ Bits you know and love," said Steven Saenen, RITZ Vice President of Marketing. "It's a bold twist on your childhood favorite, with a kick in each mini bite."

The RITZ brand is tapping into consumer trends with its latest flavor innovation: a layered experience that combines rich, creamy cheese flavor with a bold, spicy kick. Spicy Queso is the latest addition to the RITZ brand flavor lineup, following the successful launch of RITZ Toasted Chips' Sweet Habanero flavor earlier this year.

RITZ Bits Cracker Sandwiches are known for their tiny, bite-sized proportions and rich flavors that make for a delectable and mouthwatering bite. The new addition to the RITZ Bits portfolio will be available in snack-sized bags (3oz) at convenience store locations starting this month. Larger boxes (8.8oz) will be available at major food retailers starting in February 2025.

