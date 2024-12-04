RITZ CONFIRMS BIG GAME DEBUT IN 2025

The brand will make its first-ever Big Game appearance on Feb. 9, 2025.

EAST HANOVER, N.J., Dec. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- RITZ, America's favorite cracker1, is gearing up for a monumental 2025 that includes a first-time appearance during the Big Game.

RITZ Crackers are no stranger to a game day spread, from tailgates outside the stadium to at-home watch parties, and the snacking staple will now make its debut on advertising's biggest stage.

RITZ will make its first-ever Big Game appearance on Feb. 9, 2025.

"On a day where our products will be served on party platters nationwide, it seemed only fitting for us to finally make an appearance on the big screen too. This ad buy marks a significant milestone in our journey to transform how fans view the RITZ brand through fresh and unexpected marketing strategies that speak directly to today's consumer," shared Steven Saenen, RITZ Vice President Marketing. "The creative is also our boldest yet, designed to raise the bar and meet the moment. We are excited to put it out into the world."

The beloved cracker brand will air a 30-second spot from The Martin Agency on February 9, 2025. The spot will be directed by Jake Szymanski and produced by Gifted Youth and PXP. The campaign will also include paid media, retail, PR and social amplification.

This marks the second year in a row that a Mondelēz International snack brand will appear during the ad break.

"At Mondelēz, we understand that success in the snacking category requires more than just great products and are consistently dreaming up new ways to evolve our marketing approach to better connect with our fans and stay competitive," said Tanya Berman, Mondelēz Senior Vice President Biscuit. "An integral part of that strategy is to ensure our presence on the right platforms, and it isn't the first time one of our brands has risen to the challenge of capturing the massive cultural phenomenon that is the Big Game. We are energized by the fresh approach the RITZ brand is taking and believe it will set the tone for a remarkable year of sustained success in an increasingly competitive snack market."

For more information and updates on the Big Game ad, fans can visit RITZ at www.tasteofwelcome.com and follow RITZ® on Facebook @RITZCrackers, Twitter/X @RITZCrackers, TikTok @theritzcrackerofficial or on Instagram @RITZcrackers to be among the first to know about future brand news.

About Mondel ēz International

Mondelēz International, Inc. (Nasdaq: MDLZ) empowers people to snack right in over 150 countries around the world. With 2023 net revenues of approximately $36 billion, MDLZ is leading the future of snacking with iconic global and local brands such as Oreo, Ritz, LU, Clif Bar and Tate's Bake Shop biscuits and baked snacks, as well as Cadbury Dairy Milk, Milka and Toblerone chocolate. Mondelēz International is a proud member of the Standard and Poor's 500, Nasdaq 100 and Dow Jones Sustainability Index. Visit www.mondelezinternational.com or follow the company on X at x.com/MDLZ.

