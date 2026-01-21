Ritzy Awards Honour NAIS Hong Kong for Fourth Year Running, Naming its Secondary School and Principal Tim Richardson Best in Hong Kong

Ritzy Awards recognise school's leadership, commitment to personalised learning, academic excellence, and whole–child development.

LONDON , Jan. 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading international schools group Nord Anglia Education proudly announced today that its flagship school in Hong Kong, Nord Anglia International School Hong Kong, has been named 'Secondary School of the Year' at the 2025–2026 Ritzy Hong Kong Education Awards. Principal Tim Richardson was also named 'Head of School of the Year' by the media platform.

This marks the fourth consecutive year the school has received Ritzy Hong Kong's top honours for its school and leadership.

The annual Ritzy Hong Kong Education Awards celebrate excellence in Hong Kong by honouring top schools, principals, and teachers for their outstanding contributions to shaping the future of education in the city.

Ritzy Hong Kong wrote: "As one of Hong Kong's most forward-looking international schools, Nord Anglia International School Hong Kong continues to stand out in a highly competitive education landscape."

The School of Choice in Hong Kong

This latest recognition for NAIS Hong Kong highlights the school's commitment to empowering "global citizens through innovative education and holistic development." The school was also praised for its personalised learning approach, where teachers tailor small classes to build confidence, creativity, and resilience.

NAIS Hong Kong students consistently outperform the global average in the International Baccalaureate Diploma Programme, achieving an average of 35.7 points out of 45 in 2025 versus the global average of 30.58. In addition, 44.9% of IGCSE grades were awarded at A*-A, reflecting the school's strong academic offering.

Ritzy Hong Kong previously named NAIS Hong Kong as its overall "Secondary School of the Year" in both 2022-2023 and 2024-2025. The school was also named "Primary School of the Year" in 2023-2024.

Tim Richardson awarded 'Head of School of the Year'

This year, NAIS Hong Kong Principal Tim Richardson has also been named "Head of School of the Year". Tim has focused on further strengthening personalised learning and expanding opportunities for every student.

"What makes our school stand out is the incredible diversity of opportunities students can access, paired with our personalised approach to learning," he said. "This recognition motivates us to push even further, ensuring every student has the opportunity to achieve their full potential."

All-new Sixth Form Centre on the way

Looking ahead, NAIS Hong Kong will open its brand-new Sixth Form Centre in Hung Hom this August, introducing A Levels alongside the IBDP. This expansion gives students the flexibility to specialise in subjects aligned with their passions and university aspirations. Read more about the upcoming Sixth Form Centre here.

The school has also announced a Scholarship Programme recognising excellence in academics, leadership, sports, performing arts, creative arts, and STEAM. Whether students choose the International Baccalaureate Diploma Programme or A Levels, both pathways will be supported by personalised academic guidance and preparation for university destinations worldwide.

Interested in joining?

Discover how your child can thrive in a personalised, high achieving international school environment, supported by world-class teachers, exceptional academic outcomes, and opportunities that inspire confidence, creativity, and future success.

Head to the NAIS Hong Kong website or book a school tour to experience our learning approach firsthand.

For enquiries at NAIS Hong Kong:

General: +852 3958 1488

Admissions: +852 3958 1428

Email: [email protected]

