Riunite Brings Lambrusco to the Bar as Participating Brand Sponsor of the 2026 Speed Rack Competition Series

As wine gains momentum in modern mixology, the iconic brand partners with the trailblazing competition spotlighting top female bartenders nationwide

NEW YORK, Feb. 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Riunite , the iconic Italian Lambrusco brand, is proud to announce its participating brand sponsorship of the 2026 Speed Rack high-speed bartending competition. As wine continues to claim a more prominent place in modern mixology, Riunite is deepening its commitment to the bartending community by championing innovative cocktail culture and expanding its footprint behind the bar. Through this partnership, Riunite brings its vibrant Lambrusco and zero-proof offerings into one of the industry's most dynamic competitive stages, reinforcing the growing role of wine as a versatile and creative cocktail ingredient.

Founded by industry veterans Lynnette Marrero and Ivy Mix, Speed Rack—now in its 14th season—spotlights top female-identifying bartenders nationwide while raising critical funds for breast cancer education, prevention, and research. Since its launch, the competition has raised more than $1.85 million, with a goal of surpassing $2 million during Season 14. Riunite's involvement underscores its investment in the evolving mixology landscape, where effervescent, fruit-forward wines like Lambrusco are increasingly embraced for their balance, complexity, and ability to elevate classic and contemporary cocktails alike.

During each competition event, attendees will be able to try Riunite Lambrusco, Riunite Zero and Maschio Prosecco as well as in a few signature cocktails such as the Paloma di Modena and Riunite Spritz.

"Riunite Lambrusco brings an irresistible effervescence and bright fruit flavors to spritzes, making it a bartender's secret weapon for instant refreshment. Its lively bubbles and subtle sweetness perfectly harmonize with bitters and citrus, creating a balanced sip that guests can't resist," said Jacques Bezuidenhout, Industry Specialist at Liquid Productions.

The high-energy, ticketed competition tests speed, precision, and cocktail mastery, as bartenders race to execute classic cocktails under pressure—judged on accuracy, taste, and presentation. Regional winners advance to the National Finals, held during Tales of the Cocktail in New Orleans. Each event supports leading breast cancer organizations, including The Pink Agenda, Breast Cancer Research Foundation, METAvivor, and Dana-Farber Cancer Institute.

Season 14 Regional Competition Dates:

Denver, CO – February 9, 2026 | Cervantes' Masterpiece Ballroom

Chicago, IL – February 23, 2026 | Thalia Hall

New York City, NY – March 9, 2026 | Melrose Ballroom

Washington, D.C. – March 16, 2026 | Howard Theatre

Boston. MA – March 30, 2026 | Royale

Seattle, WA – April 19, 2026 | Pacific Place Mall (kicking off Seattle Cocktail Week)

FINALS — New Orleans, LA — July 19, 2026 | Republic NOLA

Tickets for each competition and more information can be purchased at www.speed-rack.com/buy-tickets-1 .

About Riunite: Riunite, established in 1950, is an Italian wine brand rooted in collaboration and excellence. Originating from a coalition of 9 co-op wineries in the Province of Reggio Emilia, Riunite has grown into a global leader in grape and wine production. With over 1,450 families of winegrowers, 8 cooperative winemaking centers, and 4,600 hectares of vineyards, Riunite processes 89,000 tons of grapes annually. Committed to sustainability and quality, Riunite portfolio represents a diverse range of varietals, including its renowned Lambrusco. Produced without added sugars, Riunite wines offer an approachable character and natural sweetness. In every bottle, Riunite invites you to savor the essence of Italian craftsmanship. For more information, visit www.riunite.com .

About Speed Rack: Speed Rack is an exclusively women- and femme- high-speed bartending competition designed to highlight up-and-coming talent in the cocktail industry and give back to those impacted by breast cancer. As always, the competition in Speed Rack promises to be fierce, but so does the fundraising. To date, Speed Rack has raised nearly $2,000,000 for charities supporting breast cancer research. For more information, visit www.speed-rack.com .

MEDIA CONTACT

Collin Smith

Colangelo & Partners

[email protected]

SOURCE Riunite