Rivada forges an alliance with TMT firm NOW Corp to bring The OuterNET™ to the Philippines

MUNICH, and MANILA, Philippines, Nov. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- NOW Corporation, a telecom, media and technology company listed on the Philippine Stock Exchange, is partnering with Rivada Space Networks to provide a unique next generation connectivity network for the Philippines.

Enterprises' increasing demand to move large quantities of data securely and quickly around the world is fast outpacing the current infrastructure used to carry it. Terrestrial and legacy satellite networks, in particular, are clearly sub-optimal for business communications in terms of speed, security and latency.

NOW Corporation will harness the OuterNET™ where Rivada's seamless connectivity will ramp up performance, improve security, and increase customer efficiency. Rivada's industry-leading solutions will provide resiliency for high quality voice, video and data solutions to enterprises that require secure infrastructure, such as banking and financial services, mining and transportation.

Rivada's OuterNET™ is also particularly well suited for the low latency and secure connectivity required by national and local government and defence sectors and will play a key role in NOW Corp's goal of providing trusted connectivity to critical infrastructure projects in the Philippines.

NOW Telecom, NOW Corp's associate and telecom arm, recently secured a grant from the US Trade and Development Agency for the development of reliable and secure nationwide 5G mobile and broadband networks in the Philippines.

Rivada's global low-latency point-to-point connectivity network of 600 low earth orbit (LEO) satellites, the "OuterNET," is a unique next-generation architecture combing inter-satellite laser links with advanced onboard processing that provide unique routing and switching capabilities to create an optical mesh network in space. This approach to "orbital networking," in which data stays in space from origin to destination, creates an ultra-secure satellite network with pole-to-pole coverage, offering end-to-end latencies much lower than terrestrial fiber over similar long distances. And by routing traffic on a physically separated network, it provides a layer of defense for any organization that needs to securely share data between widely distributed sites.

NOW Corp President and CEO, Henry Andrews Abes said: "We welcome Rivada as one of the satellite partners that NOW has forged an alliance with. As we aim to link and to secure critical infrastructures in the Philippines, we aim to provide the most reliable and secure connectivity to our intended market. Rivada's OuterNET will revolutionize how telecom services are provided to government agencies and companies employing mission-critical and security-sensitive applications and services across the 7,600 islands of the Philippines. We look forward to working with Rivada alongside other trusted partners."

Declan Ganley, CEO, Rivada Space Networks, said: "We are delighted to be working with a dynamic company like NOW Corp and be part of its Trusted Network initiative." Ganley added: "The OuterNET allows satellites to go beyond their traditional role of 'gap-filler.' The OuterNET is a fully inter-connected space network, which is rapidly becoming the infrastructure of choice for secure data communications."

Rivada's OuterNET™ will solve essential connectivity and networking challenges and open up new opportunities for business communications globally. The first satellite launch is set for 2025, with global service starting in 2026.

About Rivada Space Networks

Rivada Space Networks GmbH is deploying the first true "OuterNET": a global low latency point-to-point connectivity network of LEO satellites. By connecting its satellites with lasers, Rivada Space Networks will provide resellers and B2B customers with the ability to securely connect any two points on the globe with low latency and high bandwidth. The constellations, comprising 600 low-earth-orbit communications satellites, will represent a fundamental change in the availability of secure, global, end-to-end enterprise-grade connectivity for Telecom, Enterprise, Maritime, Energy and Government Services markets. Rivada Space Networks is a wholly owned subsidiary of Rivada Networks, Inc. www.rivadaspace.com

About NOW Corp

The NOW Group is Philippine-based conglomerate with investments in telecom, media, and technology (TMT). Among its portfolio of companies is NOW Corporation, a publicly traded company in the Philippine Stock Exchange (PSE: NOW). NOW specializes in offering Unified Connectivity, ICT Applications for Business Enhancement, Managed ICT Services, IT Manpower Services, and Cybersecurity solutions.

In November 2022, the U.S. Government recognized NOW Telecom, an affiliate of NOW Corp, as its partner in deploying 5G technologies and establishing a secure nationwide broadband network across the Philippines. For a preliminary insight into the partnership between NOW Telecom and the U.S. Government, kindly visit https://now-telecom.com/usgovpartnership/

Moreover, the White House has officially commemorated our collaboration in their statement. You can read more about it https://www.whitehouse.gov/briefing-room/statements-releases/2022/11/20/fact-sheet-vice-president-harris-launches-new-initiatives-to-strengthen-u-s-philippines-alliance/

www.now-corp.com

