RIVANNA examines regional trends in anesthesiology workforce and diagnostic imaging growth

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va., Dec. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- RIVANNA®, developers of world-first imaging-based medical solutions, has released a report exploring trends in anesthesiology employment across the United States. The findings detail significant regional demand for anesthesiologists while also examining the growth of the diagnostic ultrasound market, a development influenced by technological advancements and evolving healthcare needs.

Anesthesiology workforce shows regional variations

Employment trends for anesthesiologists demonstrate significant variability across states, highlighting challenges in balancing workforce supply and patient care demands.

High-demand areas: New York and Florida reported the most active job postings for anesthesiologists, with 139 and 104 openings, respectively.

California led the nation with 5,380 anesthesiologists employed in 2023. Growth leaders: Pennsylvania showed the highest growth in total employment (202.08%) and jobs per 1,000 (197.56%).

Pennsylvania showed the highest growth in total employment (202.08%) and jobs per 1,000 (197.56%). Declines: Missouri experienced a 75% decrease in anesthesiology positions during the same period, followed by Alabama (-66.7%) and North Carolina (-58.2%).

"These data provide important insights into the evolving distribution of anesthesiology professionals, which is vital for addressing care gaps," said Dr. Brandon Togioka, Vice Chair of Clinical Research for the Department of Anesthesiology and Perioperative Medicine at Oregon Health & Science University.

Ultrasound market continues rapid growth

While workforce trends highlight significant demand for anesthesiologists in certain regions, the diagnostic ultrasound market has also experienced substantial growth, increasing from $8.2 billion in 2019 to an anticipated $20.4 billion by 2034. Ongoing technological advancements, the rising prevalence of chronic diseases, and a growing geriatric population fuel this trajectory. Additionally, healthcare providers and patients increasingly recognize the value of ultrasound in providing accurate and safe diagnostic solutions.

"The growth reflects the increasing recognition of ultrasound-guided procedures as a valuable tool for enhancing accuracy and patient safety," noted anesthesiologist Dr. Steve Garber. "Ultrasound has become essential for procedures, including nerve blocks and vascular access."

Ultrasound has become a cornerstone of modern anesthesiology; however, barriers to widespread adoption, including access to training and devices, remain.

"Ultrasound's integration into clinical practice is accelerating as technology becomes more accessible and user-friendly," said Dr. Antonio Gonzalez, Associate Professor of Anesthesiology at Yale School of Medicine. "The development of smaller, AI-assisted devices will likely address many of the current challenges, further advancing procedural accuracy and patient care."

Report methodology

The data used in this analysis comes from publicly available sources, including the Bureau of Labor Statistics, employment platforms such as Indeed, and market data from Future Market Insights. While every effort has been made to ensure the accuracy of this report, RIVANNA does not guarantee the completeness or reliability of the external data and acknowledges the limitations inherent in the datasets used.

About RIVANNA

RIVANNA® is a commercial-stage medical device innovator and manufacturer in Charlottesville, VA. RIVANNA's mission is to develop and commercialize world-first imaging-based medical technologies that elevate global standards of care. RIVANNA is privately held and operates an FDA-registered and ISO 13485:2016-certified manufacturing facility. Learn more: RIVANNA.

