RIVANNA nominated for MedTech Scale-Up of the Year at MedTech World Awards 2026 | North America

Nomination places the Charlottesville-based company among growth-stage medtech leaders recognized for commercial momentum in AI-powered clinical decision support; public voting is open through May 8

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va., May 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- RIVANNA®, developer of AI-powered clinical decision-support solutions, today announced that it has been nominated for MedTech Scale-Up of the Year at the MedTech World Awards 2026 | North America. Public voting is open through Friday, May 8, 2026, with category winners to be announced at the inaugural North American Awards Gala on May 11, 2026, at the Hilton West Palm Beach in Florida.

The MedTech Scale-Up of the Year category honors a growth-stage company successfully scaling revenues, partnerships, and adoption across the global medical technology ecosystem. Nominees across the program's 22 categories were selected through a structured process led by the MedTech World Steering Committee, with category winners determined by a combination of expert evaluation and public voting from the global MedTech community.

"We have built RIVANNA on validation earned from the most rigorous technical buyers in healthcare: competitive federal awards translated into FDA-cleared products, each paired with a commercial program that meets clinicians where they work," said Will Mauldin, PhD, Co-founder and CEO of RIVANNA. "Being nominated for MedTech Scale-Up of the Year is a meaningful affirmation of that approach and the team executing it."

Public voting closes Friday, May 8, 2026. Members of the MedTech community are invited to support RIVANNA's nomination at the official voting page: vote here.

The award nomination follows a year of measurable scaling for RIVANNA:

In October 2025 , RIVANNA reported on being named a finalist in MedTech Innovator's 2025 Early-Stage Grand Prize competition, selected from nearly 1,500 global applicants to represent the top 4% of medtech innovations worldwide.

, RIVANNA reported on being named a finalist in MedTech Innovator's 2025 Early-Stage Grand Prize competition, selected from nearly 1,500 global applicants to represent the top 4% of medtech innovations worldwide. In December 2025 , RIVANNA reported on the U.S. Food and Drug Administration's 510(k) clearance of its Accuro® 3S Needle Guide Kit consumables, building on existing Accuro 3S device clearance.

, RIVANNA reported on the U.S. Food and Drug Administration's 510(k) clearance of its Accuro® 3S Needle Guide Kit consumables, building on existing Accuro 3S device clearance. In April 2026 , RIVANNA reported on peer-reviewed findings, published in 2025 in the Journal of Emergency Medicine (DOI: 10.1016/j.jemermed.2025.11.011), showing that the Accuro® XV musculoskeletal imaging system enables non-physician operators to acquire diagnostic-quality scans after just one hour of hands-on training.

, RIVANNA reported on peer-reviewed findings, published in 2025 in the (DOI: 10.1016/j.jemermed.2025.11.011), showing that the Accuro® XV musculoskeletal imaging system enables non-physician operators to acquire diagnostic-quality scans after just one hour of hands-on training. In May 2026 , RIVANNA reported on the U.S. Food and Drug Administration's 510(k) clearance of the Accuro® XV Diagnostic Ultrasound System for musculoskeletal imaging, authorizing commercial use across hospital and clinic settings.

, RIVANNA reported on the U.S. Food and Drug Administration's 510(k) clearance of the Accuro® XV Diagnostic Ultrasound System for musculoskeletal imaging, authorizing commercial use across hospital and clinic settings. The company's clinical program now spans eight sites nationwide with more than 1,500 patients enrolled.

The 2026 MedTech World Awards | North America, powered by Blue Goat Cyber, will be presented Monday, May 11, 2026, at the inaugural North American Awards Gala at the Hilton West Palm Beach, marking the first time the MedTech World Awards have been hosted in the United States.

About the MedTech Scale-Up of the Year Award

Presented by MedTech World, the MedTech Scale-Up of the Year category recognizes growth-stage medical technology companies demonstrating strong commercial momentum, expanding partnerships, and accelerating real-world adoption. The award is one of 22 categories spanning innovation, clinical excellence, regulatory strategy, investment, and leadership across the global MedTech ecosystem.

About RIVANNA

RIVANNA® is a medical technology company developing clinical decision-support solutions powered by proprietary clinical datasets, AI models, and purpose-built imaging hardware. The company's platform automates complex anatomical analysis at the point of care, enabling faster, more confident clinical decisions while reducing variability and expanding access to advanced capabilities. The first applications target significant market opportunities in regional anesthesia and fracture care. RIVANNA has built a proven FDA regulatory track record across its Accuro® platform, with device clearances for Accuro® 3S (spinal needle guidance) and Accuro® XV (musculoskeletal imaging), a portfolio of supporting cleared consumables, and AI software modules advancing through regulatory review. The company is backed by 100+ patents and validated through clinical partnerships with leading academic medical centers. RIVANNA is headquartered in Charlottesville, Virginia, and operates an FDA-registered, ISO 13485:2016-certified manufacturing facility. Learn more at rivannamedical.com.

SOURCE RIVANNA