RIVANNA's Accuro XV demonstrates feasibility of musculoskeletal imaging by non-physician users with minimal training

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va., April 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- RIVANNA®, developer of AI-powered clinical decision-support solutions, recently published the findings of a study demonstrating that the novel, automated musculoskeletal imaging system Accuro® XV can produce diagnostic images of extremity injuries when operated by non-physicians following brief training instruction.

A team of investigators led by Christopher Thom, MD, RDMS, of UVA Health and Philip Jarrett, MD, MBA, of UT Southwestern (UTSW) Medical Center conducted a comparison study to determine whether non-physician operators could acquire diagnostic-quality images with the Accuro XV system after just one hour of hands-on training. The study enrolled 205 patients aged 5 or older presenting with acute wrist or ankle injury.

To assess image quality, the research team compared scans acquired by clinical research assistants (CRAs) with those acquired by board-certified emergency physicians — both groups having received the same one-hour training session. Fifty scans from each group were randomly selected for blinded review, with reviewers rating overall image quality on a scale of 1–5 and determining whether images were sufficient for diagnostic interpretation. Patients also received standard-of-care X-ray imaging; pain scores were reported before and during each scan.

The study found no significant difference (mean scores 3.6 vs. 3.7 out of 5) in image quality between scans acquired by CRAs and those acquired by physicians. Notably, more than 90% of scans in both groups were rated as adequate for diagnostic interpretation — demonstrating that the system's automated image acquisition enables users to produce high-quality images with minimal training. Patient comfort scores were also similar; the median change in pain during scanning was 0 for both Accuro XV and X-ray imaging.

"In our study, staff with minimal ultrasound training were able to acquire interpretable wrist and ankle scans with the Accuro XV, and patients reported little additional discomfort," said Christopher Thom, MD, RDMS, Associate Professor of Emergency Medicine at the University of Virginia School of Medicine and lead study author. "In high-volume emergency departments, the ability to delegate imaging tasks to trained support staff could meaningfully improve patient throughput and help deploy clinical teams more efficiently. Now we need studies focused on diagnostic accuracy and clinical impact."

These results highlight how Accuro XV's automated volumetric acquisition addresses a key barrier to ultrasound adoption: the operator learning curve. By guiding users along a predefined scanning path and standardizing image capture, the system reduces the variability traditionally associated with sonographer expertise. RIVANNA is building on this foundation with BoneEnhance®, an image segmentation module designed to assist with interpretation, and computer-aided detection (CADe/x) technology for fracture identification, with the goal of automating both acquisition and diagnostics. Future studies will evaluate diagnostic performance, the potential roles for non-physician operators in settings with limited imaging expertise, and workflow impacts.

The study is published in the Journal of Emergency Medicine (DOI: 10.1016/j.jemermed.2025.11.011).

About Accuro XV

Accuro XV is a portable, small-footprint point-of-care volumetric ultrasound imaging system for musculoskeletal imaging. The system features a conformable three-dimensional probe that automates large field-of-view B-mode image acquisitions without ionizing radiation. With AI-enabled decision-assist capabilities advancing toward FDA clearance, Accuro XV will deliver BoneEnhance, a machine learning software module that segments musculoskeletal anatomy to support 3D visualization of skeletal structures, and a CADe/x software module that uses machine learning to assist clinicians in detecting fractures from volumetric ultrasound imaging to support triage decisions, including referral for additional radiographic imaging.

Accuro XV is designed to provide a fracture-care layer at the point of triage — helping to streamline emergency department workflows, expedite evaluation of low-severity extremity injuries, and reduce reliance on X-ray referrals. The platform is designed to support just-in-time training to promote consistent use across clinical experience levels, advancing a shared mission to transform musculoskeletal injury care while supporting broader emergency preparedness objectives.

This project has been supported in whole or in part with federal funds from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services; the Administration for Strategic Preparedness and Response (ASPR); Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority (BARDA), under contract number 75A50121C00035.

About RIVANNA

RIVANNA® is a medical technology company developing clinical decision-support solutions powered by proprietary clinical datasets, AI models, and purpose-built imaging hardware. The company's platform automates complex anatomical analysis at the point of care, enabling faster, more confident clinical decisions while reducing variability and expanding access to advanced capabilities. The first applications target significant market opportunities in regional anesthesia and fracture care. Backed by 100+ patents, both products are on FDA 510(k) pathways and validated across multiple academic medical centers. RIVANNA is headquartered in Charlottesville, Virginia, and operates an FDA-registered, ISO 13485:2016-certified manufacturing facility.

SOURCE RIVANNA