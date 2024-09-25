RIVANNA secures patent for groundbreaking ultrasound-guided needle insertion system

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va., Sept. 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- RIVANNA®, developers of world-first imaging-based medical solutions, announced the acquisition of a groundbreaking patent for an advanced ultrasound-guided needle insertion system that promises to significantly enhance the accuracy and safety of needle-based medical procedures.

The newly patented system (US Patent #11,432,801 B2) introduces an advanced ultrasound-guided needle insertion technology designed to enhance feasibility, accuracy, and safety of precise needle insertion into organs, tumors, fluid collections, and blood vessels for the purpose of targeted biopsy, ablation, injection of therapeutic, fluid aspiration, and catheter placement. The invention includes a dual-array multi-angle probe with uniquely arranged ultrasound arrays that transmit and receive angled sound waves converging in the patient's anatomy along a trajectory that significantly improves visibility of needles. A detachable needle guide keeps the needle aligned within the transducers' optimal viewing planes, enabling real-time visualization of the needle's path for more precise and reliable guidance.

This innovation addresses key challenges in current procedural guidance, as highlighted by RIVANNA's co-founder and CEO, Dr. Will Mauldin. "Ultrasound-guided neuraxial procedures have traditionally faced technical hurdles, such as requiring three hands to manage the needle, probe, and syringe, steep needle angles that limit ultrasound visualization, and difficulty achieving real-time in-plane approaches with standard probes. Our technology overcomes these obstacles, enabling broader use of ultrasound guidance for improved safety, accuracy, and patient outcomes."

The company recognizes the foundational research of Dr. Charles Y. Kim (Duke University), whose work in ultrasound-guided interventions was instrumental in this advancement. This collaboration between academic research and industry innovation highlights the collective effort driving this breakthrough. Under the leadership of RIVANNA's Executive VP of Engineering, Dr. Adam Dixon, RIVANNA has begun integrating the patented technology into its product line, with details on commercial availability to be announced later.

"It is gratifying to see how our collaborative research in ultrasound-guided interventions has contributed to this significant technological advancement. RIVANNA's development ensures that our broader goals of clinical innovation and translational science can start to serve patients," said Dr. Charles Y. Kim, Professor of Radiology at Duke University.

About RIVANNA

RIVANNA® is a commercial-stage medical device innovator and manufacturer in Charlottesville, VA. RIVANNA's mission is to develop and commercialize world-first imaging-based medical technologies that elevate global standards of care. The Company provides early- and late-stage comprehensive imaging solutions for spinal needle interventions, fracture diagnostics, and soft tissue diagnostics that offer enhanced precision, safety, and patient care while remaining cost-effective and versatile. The technology platform features advanced 2D/3D ultrasound-based bone and soft tissue imaging with AI-driven anatomical guidance and diagnostics. With radiation-free imaging technology and clinical decision support for reduced user dependence, RIVANNA's solutions are indispensable in modern medical practice. RIVANNA is privately held and operates an FDA-registered and ISO 13485:2016-certified manufacturing facility. Learn more: RIVANNA.

