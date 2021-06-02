RIVANNA's Accuro Product-Line Expansion Fortified With European Notice of Allowance

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va., June 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- RIVANNA®, developers of world-first, imaging-based medical solutions, announced the European Patent Office has issued RIVANNA a notice of allowance for European patent application No. 13803513.4, entitled "Ultrasound Imaging of Specular Reflecting Target". Once granted, the patent will be validated in the UK, France, Germany, and Italy, with patents already issued from the same parent application in the United States and China.

The allowed patent application covers an image reconstruction technology—Multi-Probe Multi-Angle BoneVision™, an automated image-acquisition technique based on a series of novel three-dimensional, ultrasound-based, bone-imaging technologies that increases angular image sensitivity to bone surfaces. BoneVision provides precisely captured bony anatomical structures within a large field of view and demonstrated performance detecting small fractures with high sensitivity and specificity.

This allowance will help accelerate product-line expansion, building on patented technologies introduced with RIVANNA's flagship device, Accuro®, which automates ultrasound image detection of spinal landmarks during spinal needle guidance procedures. BoneEnhance® Multi-Frequency Image Reconstruction improves visualization of bony anatomy and compensates for ultrasound's inherent distortion with a five- to 10-fold increase in bone-to-tissue contrast, and SpineNav3D™ AI-Enabled Spine Recognition technology automates ultrasound image interpretation.

Will Mauldin, Ph.D., co-founder, and CEO of RIVANNA, commented, "This new allowance demonstrates the breadth of RIVANNA's intellectual property and solidifies ownership of our groundbreaking ultrasound-based imaging technologies. This patent is an integral part of our expanding suite of AI-enabled bone-imaging technologies and fuels our response to the clinical need for easy-to-use bedside guidance with three-dimensional bone-imaging performance comparable to X-ray and CT. When paired with RIVANNA's automated image interpretation algorithms, these products offer a complete solution that will promote adoption by clinical practitioners in additional markets, including pain management, neurology, and emergency medicine.

RIVANNA is elevating global standards of care through the development and commercialization of world-first imaging-based medical technologies, including BoneEnhance® Multi-Frequency Image Reconstruction, which optimizes ultrasound for the visualization of bony versus soft-tissue anatomy, and SpineNav3D™ AI-Enabled SpineRecognition, which automates ultrasound image interpretation. RIVANNA's clinician-assistance solutions improve decision-making, clinician workflows, health outcomes, and patient satisfaction. Headquartered in Charlottesville, VA, RIVANNA is privately held and operates an FDA-registered and ISO 13485:2016 certified manufacturing facility where it produces the Accuro® product line and related medical equipment and components. For more information, visit rivannamedical.com.

