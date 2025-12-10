River Logic Unveils Intelligent Assistant for Enhanced Decision-Making

New Value Chain Optimization Release Delivers Advanced AI Support for Deeper Insights, Streamlined Workflows, and Automation

DALLAS, Dec. 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- River Logic, a leader in advanced analytics and value chain optimization, has announced the launch of its Intelligent Assistant, RIA, a significant advancement in its latest release of the Value Chain Optimization (VCO) solution, powered by Enterprise Optimizer®. This innovative tool equips organizations with AI-driven insights derived from high-quality data, enabling smarter, faster, and more informed decision-making.

The introduction of RIA marks a pivotal shift in how businesses approach complexity and uncertainty in their operations. By providing context-aware responses and relevant recommendations, RIA enhances the decision-making process. River Logic's commitment to delivering actionable insights translates into improved planning and execution strategies for organizations aiming to achieve their financial goals.

"RIA, our agent empowers regular business users to leverage our end-to-end Value Chain Optimization solution by facilitating learning, scenario configuration, information retrieval, and result analysis, often suggesting additional scenarios for exploration," said Carlos Centurion, President of River Logic. "With our robust knowledge architecture and interaction with the Digital Planning Twin™, we minimize hallucinations and enable users to unlock new levels of value. Unlike most GenAI agents that merely explain data, ours actively assists users in making informed decisions."

Key features of RIA enable organizations to navigate their challenges efficiently:

Streamlined Operations: Automation of complex tasks enhances overall efficiency for business users and consultants alike, freeing up valuable time for higher-level strategy. Enhance Decision-Making: RIA delivers guided insights and recommendations based on key optimization results, allowing users to make quicker and more informed decisions. Comprehensive Financial Analysis: Users can integrate financial accounting into scenario analyses, assessing the impact of factors like tariffs while generating detailed financial statements by various regions or business units. Profitability Insights: The ability to analyze average and marginal profitability enables smarter pricing strategies and better-informed strategic decisions. Financial Performance Monitoring: RIA offers tools for thorough analysis of P&L, cash flow, and balance sheets while enabling the tracking of key financial ratios and effective management of transfer pricing. Industry-Specific Adaptation: Tailored support addresses unique business challenges, from supply strategies to product portfolio management.

"The latest VCO release marks a major step forward in how enterprises apply AI to real decision-making," added Peter Bull, CTO at River Logic. "It helps both expert and everyday users make smarter decisions by bringing together conversational AI with dedicated knowledge-based reasoning and optimization."

The VCO solution promises improved performance, faster solve node speeds, and enhanced reliability, ensuring organizations can thrive in an increasingly complex business environment.

