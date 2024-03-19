River Logic's Value Chain Optimization technology chosen to Support Tarmac's sustainable construction solutions

River Logic's cutting-edge technology to be integrated by the UK's leading building products business offering advanced supply chain capabilities

DALLAS, March 19, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- River Logic, a global innovator in network design and optimization, has announced that Tarmac, the UK's leading sustainable building materials and construction solutions business, plans to utilize the flexibility of the Digital Planning Twin™ to gain optimized supply chain capabilities for its cement business in support of its business goals.

With River Logic as a trustworthy business partner who has extensive experience in the Building Materials industry as-well as expertise in solving complex supply chain challenges, Tarmac will harness the cost-to-serve and planning optimization execution for their supply chain. Tarmac is committed to digital transformation coupled with its wide range of general and specialist building, highways and construction products and solutions, manufactured and supplied across England, Scotland and Wales.

Jim Dutton, cement supply chain planning manager at Tarmac, said: "We're pleased to have commissioned River Logic as a partner to work with our cement business in the UK. Working with River Logic means we have further support to simplify, connect, and optimize our supply chain efforts. With this third-generation system, we can look at CO₂ emissions data in addition to supply and demand information which supports our planning."

RiverLogic's service is also supporting Tarmac's sustainability commitments through the inclusion of CO₂ emissions data. With a project-based approach, River Logic can help Tarmac with strategic optimization modeling and ad-hoc analysis of any temporary supply chain disruptions.

"Working together with Tarmac's highly knowledgeable team allows us to work with them to optimize for sustainability and long-term success," Carlos Centurion, President of River Logic, commented. "Our overall strategy will focus on value through direct, project-based solutions. Securing long-term success for Tarmac's business, customers, and communities by continually improving environmental, social, and economic performance throughout the whole lifecycle is an advantageous business relationship for all involved."

About Tarmac

Tarmac is part of CRH, the world's leading building materials business. As the UK's leading sustainable building materials and construction solutions business the company consists of a national network of local businesses, combining the knowledge and expertise of two of the construction industry's most iconic brands: Tarmac, pioneers and inventors of the modern road, and Blue Circle, the company that patented Portland Cement. Tarmac directly employs around 6,000 people across a nationwide network of over 350 sites across the UK.

About River Logic

Founded in 2000, River Logic is a global leader in supply chain strategy and planning helping companies across a wide range of industries resolve complex, cross-functional trade-off decisions while optimizing key objectives like growth, margin, service levels, and more. The foundation of River Logic's technology is a Digital Planning Twin™, which helps companies easily, quickly, and thoroughly assess a truly end-to-end set of scenarios, not only including Network Design Optimization but full value chain that extends to product portfolio, sustainability targets, and the financial impact in terms of profitability, and the ability to finance the operation.

