River Oaks Imaging & Diagnostic Center Celebrates Grand Opening with Ribbon Cutting and Community Support

HOUSTON, Nov. 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- United Imaging, a global leader in modern medical imaging technology, celebrates the grand opening of River Oaks MRI & Diagnostic Center, a state-of-the-art medical facility in Sugar Land, Texas. The ribbon-cutting ceremony is scheduled for November 6, 2025, and will be attended by the first female Mayor of Sugar Land, Carol McCutcheon, along with local dignitaries and members of the Chamber of Commerce. This landmark event marks a significant milestone in the healthcare landscape of the community, offering residents advanced diagnostic imaging and personalized comprehensive wellness services.

"It is our commitment to provide cutting-edge care to the community, and the opening of River Oaks MRI & Diagnostic Center is a proud moment for both our team and the Sugar Land community," said Shailesh Patel, Owner and CEO. "We are thrilled to bring cutting-edge imaging technology and compassionate care under one roof. With the support of United Imaging and the dedication of our clinical team, we are not just opening a facility; we are opening new doors to early detection, peace of mind, and better health outcomes for our neighbors."

During Breast Cancer Awareness Month, River Oaks Imaging & Diagnostic Center emphasized the importance of year-round breast health and encouraged women to take proactive steps. "The center is committed to offering the best care and now with breast MRI services using the latest coil technology, Patel said they are now able to accommodate patients with fuller cup sizes. Sugar Land's Mayor Carol McCutcheon, a strong advocate for women's health, set an example by undergoing a breast MRI herself, inspiring the community to prioritize their health."

The featured technology from United Imaging at the grand opening includes:

uMR Omega® 3T ultra-wide MRI offers a 75cm bore which is 5 cm larger than most scanners, and with a table weight limit of 681 lbs., the uMR Omega is ideal for patients with obesity. The scanner also offers the latest MR technology, combining comfort features such as the Starlight in-bore experience with high resolution imaging and fast scan times supporting River Oaks' "ExtendLife Scan with Whole Body MRI" program.

uCT® ATLAS is an ultra-premium CT scanner designed to deliver all types of exams quickly, comfortably, and safely to all patients. The integrated AI features help ensure that each patient receives a very high standard of care including ultra-low-dose exams, premium image quality, and advanced diagnostic analysis for common CT scans such as low dose lung screening and cardiac calcium scoring.

uDR® 780i is a powerful ceiling-mounted X-ray system designed with versatility and patient care at its core. Designed to accommodate all patients and exam types while providing excellent image quality, the system is fully configured and includes many automated features such as long length imaging, and other automated functions to improve exam consistency and contribute to patient satisfaction.

"As a radiologist, having access to the latest diagnostic imaging technology means we can provide more accurate diagnoses faster and with greater confidence. It's an exciting time to be part of this grand opening, knowing the difference we can make in the lives of patients from day one.", said Kunal Patel, MD, Radiologist

Based on the Sugar Land, Texas census data of over 110,000 coupled with the Houston, Texas data of over 2 million, River Oaks Imaging & Diagnostic Center reaches a wide potential community as they celebrate their grand opening with state-of-the-art diagnostic care.

"It's a great day when we can help another provider be successful with their goals and bring new advanced exams to more patients in their community," said Jeffrey M. Bundy, Ph.D., CEO of United Imaging Healthcare North America.

About River Oaks MRI & Diagnostics

River Oaks MRI & Diagnostics Center is committed to providing the highest standard of care through advanced diagnostic imaging and personalized wellness services. Our state-of-the-art facility is designed to meet the diverse healthcare needs of the Sugar Land, Texas community, ensuring that every patient receives the care they deserve. To learn more, visit about River Oaks please visit us at https://riveroaksmri.com

About United Imaging North America

At United Imaging, we develop and produce advanced medical products, digital healthcare solutions, and intelligent solutions that cover the entire process of imaging diagnosis and treatment. Founded in 2011, our company has subsidiaries and R&D centers across the world. Our North American headquarters in Houston includes our corporate offices, factory, product showroom, service training center, and service parts distribution center. With a cutting-edge digital portfolio and a mission of Equal Healthcare for All™, we help drive industry progress and bold change.

SOURCE United Imaging Healthcare Co., Ltd.