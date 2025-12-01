United Imaging Broadens Imaging Portfolio and Advances Native AI at RSNA 2025

The company brings a full array of technology to its two booths in Chicago, showcasing another year of increasing R&D and investment.

CHICAGO, Dec. 1, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- United Imaging, a global leader in manufacturing advanced medical imaging and radiotherapy equipment, will showcase a range of cutting-edge technologies at RSNA 2025. Under the theme "Passion for Change, For One and All," the company will highlight how its technology is built to see the uniqueness of each individual and extend access to advanced care across different communities. The portfolio on display reflects a consistent direction: connecting high-end imaging, native AI (technology that is "Born with AI"), and intelligent workflows to support more personal, data-rich decisions in everyday practice.

Overall, United Imaging's technology is an example of strong vertical integration, where most core components and technologies are developed in-house within a few meters of where they are manufactured. This strategy reduces complexity, reduces dependencies on third party suppliers, and increases control over quality and internal cost – and translates directly into the ability to better control time-to-market and sustain long-term value for customers.

Continuing a tradition of an ever-broadening portfolio, RSNA 2025 marks United Imaging's global unveiling of the uSONIQUE® ultrasound family (some products within the uSONIQUE family are currently pending 510(k) clearance and not yet commercially available in the United States; some are in development and not for sale for clinical use in the United States). Built upon the new uEDGETEC™ intelligent ultrasound platform, uSONIQUE offers comprehensive solutions for General Imaging, Cardiovascular, Women's Health, and Point-of-Care applications. uSONIQUE places a strong emphasis on streamlined workflow and intelligent assistance. From automated transducer recognition through image acquisition, automated measurement and quantification, and report generation, many routine steps can be automated, eliminating unnecessary manual sonographer actions. This helps standardize exams and significantly reduce manual workload. The system combines a rich suite of quantitative tools with an ergonomic design and intuitive interface, supporting both precision and efficiency in daily clinical practice.

In MRI, United Imaging will feature the uMR® Ultra, an advanced 3T MRI system that received clearance this year from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA). The uMR Ultra is designed to observe and analyze body movement within the scan, providing visualizations of dynamic physiological processes across the entire body. It integrates high-end system specifications, including gradient performance of 100 mT/m at 200 T/m/s, 192 receive channels, and up to 96-channel coil capabilities. This combination of hardware and software is intended to address the traditional challenges of capturing movement in MRI and to broaden the range of potential clinical applications.

Building on this foundation, the integrated uAiFI.LIVE platform within uMR Ultra represents a dynamic imaging innovation tailored specifically for motion visualization. Leveraging the AI capabilities of uAiFI, which already serves as the native intelligence layer across United Imaging's MRI portfolio, and combining them with specialized hardware features, uAiFI.LIVE supports the transition of MRI from static "photography" to dynamic "videography," enabling real-time visualization of motion and physiology within the scanner. Also, featuring the uMR 680 1.5T Mobile System which delivers the same high-performance MRI capabilities as the fixed uMR 680, but in a mobile configuration. A modern design and streamlined structure putting Equal Healthcare In Motion - across the USA (Booth #1165).

In CT, United Imaging is previewing the uCT® SiriuX, a high-resolution dual‑source dual-wide detector CT system under development (In development; uCT SiriuX is not for sale for clinical use in the United States). The system features a proprietary twin‑ring gantry that houses dual‑wide coverage (16 cm) Ultrix detectors, two liquid‑metal bearing X‑ray tubes, a reconstructed slice width of 0.17 mm, and achieves rotation speeds up to 0.239 sec with a native temporal resolution up to 63 ms. It is designed for ultra-high-resolution 4D whole‑heart dynamic imaging, synchronized whole‑organ dynamic imaging, and supports 47 cm field-of-view spectral imaging. As well, United Imaging is presenting the AI-empowered cardiac workflow of the uCT® 780, which will be featured in an innovative relocatable modular suite manufactured by B2 Medical (Booth #1165).

United Imaging will also spotlight the uAngio® AVIVA, an FDA-cleared interventional X-ray system that combines intelligent robotics, advanced low-dose imaging, and voice assistant capabilities to help the clinical staff focus on the procedure. At RSNA 2025, the system will be showcased together with a preview of United Imaging's Noise Free imaging technology (510k pending; not commercially available in the United States). Noise Free rethinks the entire imaging chain, from spectral optimization and scatter suppression at the hardware level to deep learning-based burst denoise reconstruction that is designed to maintain edge detail while suppressing noise. This noise free in real-time imaging chain approach demonstrates the potential for substantial gains in image quality including improvements in spatial resolution and signal-to-noise ratio along with significant reductions in radiation dose.

In molecular imaging, United Imaging will highlight the uMI Panvivo PET/CT family, with new 510(k) pending PET axial field-of-view options on the uMI Panvivo ES*, uMI Panvivo EX*, and more to build on the existing 24 cm and 30 cm systems. The uMI Panvivo supports scalability across institutions and use cases, from routine oncology to more advanced research-oriented applications including mobile solutions. A compact, air-cooled design, large tunnel opening with ambient lighting, and AI-enabled workflow help support patient comfort and Technologist usability while preserving high-performance PET and CT capabilities. Additional system highlights include the uMI Panorama, uMI Panorama GS and the uPMR Zenith which is in development**. In the mobile booth, United Imaging will be showcasing the uMI 550 digital PET/CT that allows you to go where your patients need you, enabling Equal Healthcare for All.

United Imaging Intelligence (UII), the company's digital healthcare subsidiary, will showcase its latest AI advancements under the theme "Agent Radiologist: Are We There Yet?" (Products and features referenced below may not be available in all countries, and future availability cannot be guaranteed. Not all AI applications presented are CE-marked or FDA-cleared). Headlining the exhibit is uAI Insight. Built on multimodal foundation models, it introduces an Imaging-to-Report AI agent that can detect 73 thoracic and 47 neurological conditions from a single scan and generate structured draft reports for radiologists. UII will also unveil uAI Agent for Ultrasound, a robotic-arm-powered system that performs autonomous ultrasound scans with consistent, high-quality imaging. Across the booth, visitors can see how AI agents collaborate throughout the clinical workflow. uAI Avatar demonstrates an end-to-end pre-diagnosis journey through natural conversation, while other agents support surgical care, hospital operations, and research. Together, they form an evolving ecosystem designed to support the smart hospitals of the future.

RSNA attendees are invited to visit United Imaging's booth to join the latest launches at Booth 1929 and to explore the multi-modality mobile showcase at Booth 1165 and experience how Passion for Change moves forward, For One and All.

* Pending FDA 510(k) clearance; not available for sale for clinical use in the U.S. **In development; not available for sale for clinical use in the U.S

