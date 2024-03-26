River Sea Network and Pearl Street Capital Partners Form Aligned Exteriors Group, a Residential Roofing and Exterior Services Platform

AEG Partners with and Acquires Residential Roofing Companies Across the Country

NEW YORK, March 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- River Sea Network and Pearl Street Capital Partners, two lower middle market private equity firms with expertise in the services space, today announced the launch of Aligned Exteriors Group ("AEG"), a newly formed services platform with a focus on residential roofing and other exterior services.

AEG aims to partner with best in class roofing companies and owners that align with its core values of honesty, integrity, accountability, social involvement, and quality work ethic. In doing so, AEG plans to become the partner of choice for founders and management teams across the greater exteriors sector.

Jake Meister, Managing Partner at River Sea Network, said, "We want to give owners the opportunity to take some chips off the table while also helping their business and employees grow faster and more efficiently. We will offer our partner companies support and resources while maintaining the culture that was instilled by the founder."

AEG is actively seeking partnerships and acquisitions in the residential roofing and exteriors sectors. AEG is geographically agnostic and culturally focused. Paul Finnegan, Managing Partner at Pearl Street Capital Partners, added, "We plan to go where we find the best businesses with a strong team and culture."

About Aligned Exteriors Group

Formed in 2024, Aligned Exteriors Group is a residential exterior services platform, primarily focused on roofing services. Its companies provide five-star roofing solutions across the country through a values-based approach to roofing and exterior remodeling. All of AEG's partner companies demonstrate the core values of honesty, accountability, social involvement, and quality work ethic by offering services with a people-first mindset. For more information, please visit: www.alignedexteriorsgroup.com.

About River Sea Network

River Sea Network, founded in 2020, is a private investment management firm located in New York City. River Sea pursues buy-and-build strategies across various residential and commercial service sectors. Following a transaction, River Sea provides capital investment, strategic advice, business consultation and human resources to help companies achieve their full potential. For more information, please visit: www.riverseanetwork.com.

About Pearl Street Capital Partners

Pearl Street Capital Partners invests in lower middle-market American businesses. Pearl Street focuses on long-term value creation in its partner companies through incentive alignment, flexible capital resources, and a growth mindset. For more information on Pearl Street Capital Partners, please visit www.pearlstreetcp.com.

SOURCE Aligned Exteriors Group