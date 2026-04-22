Rivergate Marketing Returns to CSIA Conference with Insights on AI-Driven Visibility

Industrial B2B marketing agency to lead CSIA presentation on AI-driven visibility and participate in industry panel

ARLINGTON, Mass., April 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Rivergate Marketing, LLC, a leading provider of strategic marketing services for control system integrators, engineering firms, and companies in the industrial automation sector, today announced its participation in the 2026 CSIA Conference and Marketing Workshop held in Baltimore, Maryland, May 5-8, 2026. The team will contribute to multiple sessions throughout the event, including a featured AI visibility presentation and a marketing KPIs industry panel discussion.

As part of the third annual CSIA Marketing Workshop "100% Authentic: SI Marketers Share Real Stories, Real Results," held on Tuesday, May 5, Rivergate Marketing will present "From Search to Discovery: How System Integrators Stay Visible in an AI-Driven World." Presented by Lauren Maranda, Creative Manager, and Brittany Smist, Digital Marketing Account Manager, the session will explore how the rapidly evolving AI-powered search and generative tools are fundamentally changing how system integrators are discovered, evaluated, and shortlisted. As more buyer research happens within AI-generated answers and zero-click experiences, traditional visibility strategies are shifting upstream. Attendees will gain practical insight into adapting their marketing strategies to remain discoverable, improve engagement and lead quality, and navigate shifting buyer behavior.

In addition to the workshop session, Vice President Christine McQuilkin will participate in the panel discussion "Marketing Math: Cracking the KPI Code for Growth," joining industry peers to examine which marketing metrics truly drive business outcomes. The session will focus on practical measurement strategies that align marketing performance with real growth.

Rivergate Marketing has been an active CSIA partner member for more than a decade, with Founder and President Georgia Whalen serving as co-chair of the CSIA Marketing Committee since 2016. This marks the fifth consecutive year that Rivergate Marketing has presented at the CSIA Conference.

"We're seeing a real shift in how system integrators get found and evaluated," said Georgia Whalen, Founder and President of Rivergate Marketing. "AI is changing how buyers research and build their shortlists. In an industry with long sales cycles, the impact may not show up in the pipeline right away but it's already visible in how prospects engage online. The firms that now focus on being discoverable in AI-driven search will be the ones positioned for future growth. Our goal with these sessions is to make that shift more understandable and give teams a practical way to respond using the resources they already have."

"CSIA always creates space for real conversations between peers, which is where some of the best insights come from," said Christine McQuilkin, Vice President of Rivergate Marketing. "I'm excited to participate in the KPI panel discussion to have an honest conversation about what metrics are worth monitoring and how firms are using data to make better decisions."

Rivergate Marketing works exclusively with system integrators and industrial automation firms, bringing deep expertise in technical sales cycles, long buying processes, and the unique challenges of visibility in this space. Their sessions reflect real-world experience helping firms generate qualified opportunities and build sustainable growth strategies, as highlighted in their 2025 CSIA Marketing Workshop presentation, which focused on practical approaches to improving marketing performance and aligning strategy with business outcomes. In the prior year's workshop, outlined in their 2024 CSIA Marketing Workshop presentation, the team shared real-world marketing stories and actionable insights designed specifically for system integrators navigating limited resources and complex sales cycles.

The CSIA Conference brings together system integrators and industry partners from around the world to share best practices, explore emerging trends, and strengthen connections across the automation community. For more information, visit the CSIA Conference website.

About Rivergate Marketing

Rivergate Marketing, 2023 CSIA Partner of the Year, was founded in 2009 by Georgia Whalen. The firm provides strategic consulting, go-to-market planning, digital marketing, content development, public relations, and other services for B2B clients in high-tech and industrial automation markets. Rivergate Marketing works alongside its clients as both a strategic partner and an extension of their team, supporting long-term marketing initiatives while also delivering the day-to-day execution needed to keep programs moving. For more information, visit Rivergate Marketing's website, LinkedIn, Facebook, X, and YouTube.

SOURCE Rivergate Marketing