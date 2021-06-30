RiverMeadow Announces New VM-Based Migration Capability to Further Consolidate its Market-Leading Position

Key benefits of RiverMeadow's Cloud Migration Platform include:

Ease of Deployment – be up and running migrations in under an hour

Flexibility of deployment - SaaS or On-prem

Flexibility of migration type - VM-based or OS-based

Speed of Migrations - Do more in less time and with less risk

OS Modernization - Retire legacy Operating Systems as you migrate

"In a recent head-to-head trial against competitive products, with a VMwareON Hyperscaler being the target, RiverMeadow was able to move entire workloads in minutes versus hours and days," states Greg Dennis, RiverMeadow's Chief Technology Officer. "I am extremely excited by the outcome of this trial which is a testament to the outstanding talent and tenacity of our development teams. We are fanatically focused on bringing greater value and velocity to our customers and such proven results show the extent to which we are further differentiating ourselves as market-leaders in the cloud migration space."

About RiverMeadow:

RiverMeadow provides a broad range of fixed-price Multi-Cloud Migration Services and Product capability to dramatically reduce the time, cost and risk of moving physical, virtual and cloud-based workloads into and between public or private clouds.

www.rivermeadow.com

Press Contact: email: [email protected] ; phone: +44 (0)7949 278 497

SOURCE RiverMeadow Software Inc.

